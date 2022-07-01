Airline captain writes a note to tooth fairy after 6-year-old loses her tooth on a plane

In a remarkable technological development, a partially paralyzed man was able to feed himself with the use of specialized robotic arms. Research carried out at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory led to a brain-machine interface that allowed a pair of robotic arms to be hooked up to his brain. The man hadn't been able to use his fingers in 30 years, but with the help of the specialized robotic arms, he was able to use utensils to cut food and and bring it to his mouth, according to the study published in Frontiers in Neurorobotics. "Although our results are preliminary, we are excited about giving users with limited capability a true sense of control over increasingly intelligent assistive machines," Dr. Francesco Tenore, a senior project manager in APL's Research and Exploratory Development Department, told The Independent.

Frontiersin publication

The technology employs a combination of brain-computer interfaces and intelligent robotic systems to help the man control the arms and eat his food. The development could help those who are paralyzed and those with other neurological disorders. "This research is a great example of this philosophy where we knew we had all the tools to demonstrate this complex bimanual activity of daily living that non-disabled people take for granted," said Tenore. "Many challenges still lie ahead, including improved task execution, in terms of both accuracy and timing, and closed-loop control without the constant need for visual feedback," added the senior project manager.

Frontiersin publication

In this particular case, a shared control system was used to carry out a set of task-specific motions. While the robot is trained to carry out a specific function such as "cut the food," it must be able to estimate when the brain-machine interface user is satisfied with their input and is done with the active step so that the robot can move on to the next step. At the start of each task, the robot waits for the user to provide initial input (gestures), then waits for the user to stop providing input, before carrying out the task.

Frontiersin publication

The study says there's a lot more progress to be made before the person can control the arms to the degree they desire and in this particular experiment, the participant with microelectrode arrays in sensorimotor brain regions provide the commands to the robotic arms. "Using neurally-driven shared control, the participant successfully and simultaneously controlled movements of both robotic limbs to cut and eat food in a complex bimanual self-feeding task," noted the study. The development has "major implications for restoring complex movement behaviors for those living with sensorimotor deficits." The study says the technology and progress in the field could see those with sensorimotor impairments, such as a spinal cord injury, could navigate daily tasks such as self-feeding. Brain-machine interfaces have the potential to increase the independence of such individuals by providing control signals to prosthetic limbs. The technology could be used to restore function by decoding neural signals for a variety of applications including handwriting, restoring speech, perceiving artificial stimulation, controlling external robotic limbs, and more.







Hubert and June Malicote, who are both turning 100 this month, have spent the better part of their lives together. The duo were married at 20 and just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary. They were proud to reveal that they have never had a quarrel in all these years—a claim backed up by their 70-year-old daughter, Jo. "We didn't go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other," Hubert told TODAY . The WWII veteran shared that he learned early on in their marriage that a quick timeout is an effective way to deescalate conflict.

Ohio Couple Celebrates 79 Years of Marriage Ahead of Turning 100: 'We've Never Had a Quarrel' https://t.co/e64tbIxkKq — People (@people) June 30, 2022

"If there's controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes," Hubert said. "Then you come back in and change the subject or you work it out." According to NBC station WLWT , both Hubert and June were born in July 1922 and raised in rural Kentucky. However, they only met when they moved to Ohio to find jobs. Hubert revealed that it was an invite to church one evening that led him to his future bride. "Miraculously the back pew was empty, so, we went in and they were all standing, and right in front of us was a pew full of young girls. And, she looked around at me and smiled," he recalled.

“We've never had one quarrel.” https://t.co/zVkKNRKivy — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) July 1, 2022

Their friendship soon blossomed into something more and the pair tied the knot on June 8, 1943. Soon after, Hubert set off to serve with the Navy in Hawaii for two years during World War II. However, June didn't know where he was stationed. "One evening I was walking through the commissary, and I saw a grass skirt on the wall. I thought if I could mail that, it would give her some indication of where I might be," Hubert revealed. Not long after, he received a picture of her wearing the grass skirt. "In a few weeks, I got back a picture and I had my own Honolulu girl," he said.

Hubert and June Malicote — they’re both turning 100 next month — have been married since they were 20 and said they have never had a quarrel. https://t.co/ZkFOBjleHs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2022

When he finally returned home, June was there waiting at the train station for him. "As the train stopped, the conductor standing beside me said 'she's waiting for you,'" Hubert shared. The couple went on to build a life for themselves in Hamilton, Ohio, where they now have three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Although it has become difficult for June to communicate in recent years, having suffered several strokes, the couple's routine has remained the same. Every night they sit down for dinner and watch an old western before they share a kiss and go to bed.

CELEBRATING 100 years & 79 years of marriage! A Hamilton, Ohio couple shares their love story with me, in an interview you'll only see on @wlwt at 6pm. A story you don't want to miss! We could ALL use a little LOVE. pic.twitter.com/jfil3GZoUC — Natalie Clark (@NatalieClarkTV) June 28, 2022

"I put Mom in her wheelchair next to where Dad is sitting and they hold hands and say goodnight to each other," their daughter Jo revealed. "Then in the morning, they are so happy to see each other. They greet each other with huge smiles." Hubert and June, who have survived everything from the Great Depression to the COVID-19 pandemic, can't imagine their lives without each other. "It's kind of like if we aren't together, the team is broken," said Hubert.

Hubert revealed that he and June have never had weekly date nights as they enjoy each other's company even on ordinary days. Living through the worst economic downturn in U.S. history, he said, made them grateful for everything they have. "We've never really gone out much. When the kids were younger we were happy sitting around the table sharing stories about our day," Hubert shared. "We've had a wonderful life." The couple plan to celebrate their 100th birthdays this month—June's birthday is on July 13 and Hubert's is on July 23—with a joint birthday bash, which will include a backyard church service. "We will just worship God and thank him for his many blessings that he has bestowed upon this family for a century," Jo revealed.

There's still a way to go before Hollywood can get representation right, but over the last decade there has been considerable progress. LGBTQ+ and minority visibility and representation have shot up in recent years, mainly thanks to projects led by people of the same community. An old clip of Hollywood stalwart Marlon Brando speaking about representation recently did the rounds of the internet and highlighted how his views on representation and stereotyping in Hollywood were way ahead of time. “I don't think people realize what the motion picture industry has done to the American Indian, and a matter of fact, all ethnic groups. All minorities. All non-whites,” the "Godfather" star said in an interview shortly after sending Sacheen Littlefeather, a Yaqui and Apache actress and activist, dressed in traditional clothing, on his behalf to talk about the injustices faced by Native Americans at the Oscars. The actor had just won the Academy Award for his performance in "The Godfather" but he chose the moment to raise awareness on a bigger issue in Hollywood and America.

1951: Marlon Brando and Kim Hunter (1922 - 2002) in a dramatic scene from 'A Street Car Named Desire' written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elia Kazan. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“So when someone makes a protest of some kind and says, 'No, please don't present the Chinese this way.' ... On this network, you can see silly renditions of human behavior," he said, before calling out some of the stereotypes often portrayed onscreen. "The leering Filipino houseboy, the wily Japanese or the kook or the gook. The idiot Black man, the stupid Indian. It goes on and on and on, and people don't realize how deeply these people are injured by seeing themselves represented — not the adults, who are already inured to that kind of pain and pressure, but the children. Indian children, seeing Indians represented as savage, ugly, vicious, treacherous, drunken — they grow up only with a negative image of themselves, and it lasts a lifetime,” he said.



Hollywood and large parts of America didn't pay too much attention to Brando's words. Many even mocked him for it and laughed at him. Retrospectively, Brando's words weigh heavy on Hollywood and America, which are beginning to reflect and portray minorities with dignity. Sacheen Littlefeather's speech at the Oscars is still considered one of the most powerful moments in the academy award's history. She declined the statuette from presenter Roger Moore and took the mic. “I’m Apache and…I’m representing Marlon Brando this evening, and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech that I cannot share with you presently, because of time…[that] he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” she said. “And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.” It was the first time the Oscars had been used to make a strong political statement.



"I felt there was an opportunity," said Brando. "Since the American Indian hasn't been able to have his voice heard anywhere in the history of the United States, I thought it was a marvelous opportunity to voice his opinion to 85 million people. I felt that he had a right to, in view of what Hollywood has done to him." Littlefeather spoke to KQED about the powerful moment. "A lot of people were making money off of that racism of the Hollywood Indian," said Littlefeather. "Of course, they’re going to boo. They don't want their evening interrupted."



Brando said it was John Collier’s novel “Indians of the Americas” that really wised him up to the genocide and oppression of Native Americans. “After reading the book I realized, I knew nothing about the American Indian, and everything that we are taught about the American Indian is wrong,” Brando said. “It’s inaccurate. Our school books are hopelessly lacking, criminally lacking, in revealing what our relationship was with the Indian.”

LOS ANGELES - JULY 2: Flowers stand over actor Marlon Brando's star on Hollywood Blvd July 2, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. Brando died in Los Angeles on July 1 at the age of 80. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)



“When we hear, as we’ve heard throughout all our lives, no matter how old we are, that we are a country that stands for freedom, for rightness, for justice for everyone, it simply doesn’t apply to those who are not white,” said Brando said. “It just simply doesn’t apply, and we were simply the most rapacious, aggressive, destructive, torturing, monstrous people who swept from one coast to the other murdering and causing mayhem among the Indians.”





The heartwarming story of how a United Airlines pilot went out of his way to make a 6-year-old's journey worry-free is winning hearts online. Young Lena was on a flight from New York to South Carolina last month when she realized she was missing one of her bottom teeth. "I was sleeping on the airplane. My mom woke me up... and we were going to go pick our suitcases up. And I said, 'Mommy, mommy, I think my tooth fell out,'" the 6-year-old told Good Morning America , adding that she hadn't expected her tooth to fall out during the flight.

Because she usually puts her baby teeth under her pillow for the tooth fairy to pick up, this was very bad news for Lena. The youngster's mother, Lauren Larmon, revealed that they had already been through a couple of long travel days when Lena noticed she was short of one tooth. The June 17 flight from New York to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina, was their last flight home from Norway after a 36-hour delay in New York. "We tried to walk back to the airplane, but security was closed. It was 2 a.m.," Lena explained.

She revealed that she was "very emotional" and "crying" when she realized what had likely happened. "I was like, 'We're never gonna find my tooth again,'" she said. It was at this crucial point that Captain Josh Duchow—or "Captain Josh," as Lena called him—swooped in to save the day. Seeing the little girl's distress, Duchow offered to write a letter to the tooth fairy on her behalf, explaining how she'd lost the tooth and requesting that she take the note in lieu of the missing incisor. "Dear Tooth Fairy, Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville," he wrote. "Please take this note in place of her tooth."

Duchow, who piloted the flight, signed the note, "Captain Josh." Larmon was so moved by his sweet gesture that she took to Instagram and Facebook to share the memorable encounter and applaud the captain for going the extra mile for her daughter. "In a world full of bad airline stories, @united came through when Lena fell asleep on her flight home and woke up without a tooth. Very concerned that The Tooth Fairy would not show up because the tooth is somewhere on the airplane, the pilot saw Lena trying to go back through security to get her tooth and helped her out," she wrote. "Thank you, Captain Josh! I’m sure the Tooth Fairy will accept this note in lieu of a tiny tooth."

In a statement addressing the adorable interaction between one of its pilots and the young passenger, a United Airlines spokesperson confirmed that Duchow was indeed the pilot for a United Express flight on June 17 from New York to Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP). "At United, travel isn't about just getting customers from A to B, but creating memorable experiences that make customers excited to fly with us," they said. "We're proud to see moments like this that underscore our commitment to going above and beyond for our customers and creating an airline where Good Leads the Way."

Meanwhile, Lena has since heard back from the tooth fairy. "She said, 'Lena, it is OK that you have lost your tooth on the airplane. I will get it. Keep brushing,'" the youngster revealed. Lena has also prepared a response for the tooth fairy being so understanding: "Thank you for not being mad at me. And thank you for all my gifts when I lost my teeth. I love you." As for Duchow, this is what she'd like to tell him: "Thank you to Captain Josh for stepping in and helping me. You were very nice to me and thank you for being nice to me."

A Pizza Hut delivery driver got tipped a measly $20 tip on a $938 order, and this, in spite of her carrying the order to the third floor of a corporate office in Dallas. A security guard at a building felt so bad that they tipped her an additional $50 because she desperately needed it. They also shared the incident on Reddit. In a system where service industry workers are not paid well, they are forced to rely on tips to make ends meet. The security guard who was there was stunned that people who were putting the bill on the office tab couldn't even be bothered to tip well.

Overhead cropped view of woman leaving gratuity in restaurant - stock photo/Getty Images

"A Pizza Hut delivery person came to the building delivering a HUGE order for a group on the 3rd floor. While she is unloading all the bags of boxes pizza, the boxes of wings, breadsticks, plates and napkins and etc, I took the liberty of calling the point of contact letting them know the pizza was here. While waiting for the contact person to come down, I had a little chat with the delivery driver," they wrote. "She was saying how she had a big order before this and another one as soon as she gets back. She was pretty excited because she said it was a blessing to be making these big deliveries. She didn’t flat out say it but was excited about the tip she should receive on such a large order. An 18% tip would have been $168 dollars after all. She told me about her kids and how they play basketball in school and are going to state and another one of her sons won some UIL awards in science. You could tell how proud of her children she was," they wrote.

She also opened up to them about her financial troubles and these tough times. "She revealed it’s been tough because it’s not cheap, in time or money. She had to give up her job as a teacher so she could work a schedule that allowed her to take care of her children. She said her husband works in security like I do and “it helps but it’s hard out there,” they wrote before explaining that she had also helped carry the pizza boxes to the third floor and set it up for the people there.

via GIPHY

"A few minutes later she comes back down and she sees me and says, “I got it all up there and set it up real nice for them,” as she shows me a picture of the work she did. And then as her voice begins to break she says “they only tipped me $20. I just said, 'thank you' and left.” they wrote. Pained to see her heartbroken, and aware of her financial situation, the security guard tipped her. "I asked for her $cashapp and gave her $50 and told her she deserves more but it was all I could spare," they wrote. "She gave me a huge hug and said that this was a sign that her day was gonna get better."

They also called out the people who ordered the pizza and had her lug it all the way up to the third floor and set it up for them. "If someone is going to whip out the company credit card, make a giant catering order and not even give the minimum 18% tip to the delivery driver who had to load it all into their vehicle, use their own gas to deliver it, unload it and then lug it up and set it up. You are a total piece of sh*t. It’s not your credit card! Why stiff the delivery driver like that?!" they wrote, before adding, "I was glad I could help her out but I fear she will just encounter it over and over because corporations suck, tip culture sucks, everything sucks."

via GIPHY

Many Reddit users sided with them. "We really need to get rid of tipping and demand companies pay living wages. The number of people saying this one tip was more an hour than "a living wage" are clearly missing the fact that overall the job DOES NOT pay a living wage, or she wouldn't be struggling," wrote one person.

Nearly 100 years after the government seized a Black family’s oceanfront property during racial segregation, Southern California officials announced they are returning the property to the living descendants of the family. In the early 1900s, Willa and Charles Bruce bought the oceanfront property to build a resort that could be used by Black people and help them access the shore at a time when they were prevented and restricted. The couple paid a premium for the land, which was priced higher than neighboring lots. Now, Southern California officials have agreed to "right a wrong" by returning the property to the rightful owners. “It is never too late to right a wrong,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who led efforts to return the Manhattan Beach land, reported HuffPost . “Bruce’s Beach was taken nearly a century ago, but it was an injustice inflicted upon not just Willa and Charles Bruce but generations of their descendants who would, almost certainly, be millionaires today if they had been allowed to keep their beachfront property.”

California officials voted to return beachfront land taken from a Black family in 1924.



Willa and Charles Bruce built Bruce's Beach to offer beach access for Black families during Jim Crow. They were harassed by racists who said it depreciated land value, and the city seized it. pic.twitter.com/bmFqxnali9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 29, 2022

The great-grandsons of Willa and Charles Bruce will be handed the prime real estate, which is appraised at $21 million. The property was returned after a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Willa Bruce paid $1,225 for the 7,000-square-foot beachfront property, according to an interview she gave in 1912, and added that it was a premium price compared to other lots in the area. “Wherever we have tried to buy land for a beach resort we have been refused, but I own this land and I am going to keep it,” she said at the time when white people tried to stop the resort from functioning. In 1925, the land was seized by the Manhattan Beach Board of Trustees on the pretext of turning it into a park. County Supervisor Janice Hahn noted that “it is well documented that this move was a racially motivated attempt to drive out the successful Black business and its patrons.” The resort was demolished and the land was transferred to the state until 1995, before being transferred to the county. The property was used for lifeguard operations.

At long last, victory has been won for the Bruce family:



The Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to return Bruce’s Beach to the great-grandsons of Willa and Charles Bruce. After more than a year of hard work, today we have made history and taken a step towards justice. pic.twitter.com/X4Ma4DFIDl — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 28, 2022

According to the motion unanimously passed, the property will be transferred to the couple’s two great-grandsons, Marcus and Derrick Bruce. The county will continue to use the land as per a 24-month lease agreement at a cost of $413,000 annually. The county will also take care of operation and maintenance costs. The agreement includes a clause that allows the county to purchase the land at a later date for $20 million. “The Lease Agreement will allow the Bruce family to realize the generational wealth previously denied them while allowing the County’s lifeguard operations to continue for the foreseeable future without interruption,” stated the motion .



Anthony Bruce, a great-great-grandson of Willa and Charles, said the loss of the property destroyed his family with both of them working as chefs for other business owners for the rest of their lives. Anthony said his grandfather Bernard was consumed by anger over the treatment meted out to his family, reported Los Angeles Times. “Many families across the United States have been forced away from their homes and lands,” he said. “We hope that our country no longer accepts prejudice as an acceptable behavior, and we need to stand united against it, because it has no place in our society today.”

David Flucker celebrated his centennial birthday earlier this week. Despite hitting the big 100, he spends most of his days contributing to society in any way he can. He volunteers at a local charity shop for three days each week, even though his commute is four hours long. Staff at the St. Columba’s Hospice charity shop in Edinburgh, Scotland, are incredibly grateful for all the work he puts in. According to the senior citizen, he just wants to pay it forward for the kindness he received during his own stay at the hospice after he was diagnosed with cancer. Flucker has become an invaluable member of the charity shop's team, Good News Network reports.

Flucker shared in an interview with the media outlet, "It is a wonderful feeling to be doing something." He first began working at the charity shop after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He spent two weeks being cared for at St. Columba’s Hospice. Now, he is paying it forward despite the long commute. "It is two buses and a 20 minute walk to get to the shop, at least two hours," he explained. "I work three days a week, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, which are the busiest days." His responsibilities mainly include surveying the donations the charity shop receives on a daily basis.

David Flucker, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, volunteers in an Edinburgh charity shop. - ICYMI https://t.co/1on6Agskrw — News by Larry (@NEWS_by_Larry) June 30, 2022

Flucker said, "We get a lot of toys, books, jigsaw puzzles. We have got to check them all over." While he enjoys this part of the job, his favorite part is interacting with the people who come into the shop. He especially loves when people "come in just to chat." In addition to working at the charity shop, the senior citizen spends time building model railways which he auctions off to raise money for the hospice. He retired at the age of 72 after having worked all his life as a printer. He said his age is no barrier to enjoying himself.

Garden Parties are an opportunity to say ‘Thank You’ to those for their hard work in their communities.



One of those invited today was 100-year-old David Flucker who volunteers three days a week at @StColumbas Hospice Shop. pic.twitter.com/nuP1yNSMwM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 29, 2022

In fact, he spent his 100th birthday on a boat tour of the Firth of Forth. Flucker even received a card from the Queen. "I saw parts of Scotland I had not seen before," he stated. "And [I] got quite a surprise as the band started to sing ‘happy birthday.'" Meanwhile, back at the charity shop, people came in to deliver well-wishes. Furthermore, there was even a "marvelous birthday cake" covered in raspberries. He cheekily added, "There might be more birthday cakes."

🥳 HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, DAVID! 🥳



This week at St Columba’s Hospice Care, we're celebrating a very special birthday as our amazing #volunteer David Flucker turns 100!



To celebrate, we'd love to get #100HappyBirthdaysforDavid - so please share! 😊🎁🎈🎉 #edinburgh pic.twitter.com/VdY18zS8tJ — St Columba's Hospice Care (@StColumbas) June 22, 2022

A group of high schoolers in Long Island, New York, traded their graduation robes for firefighter gear last week when a fire broke out near their school. The Port Jefferson High School students had just walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and were taking photos with their families after the ceremony when they were alerted to a nearby fire. Immediately, the teens—identified by their principal, Eric Haruthunian, as Ryan Parmegiani, Kasumi Layne-Stasik, Hunter Volpi, Andrew Patterson, Shane Hartig and Peter Rizzo—dropped what they were doing and rushed to the Port Jefferson Fire Department firehouse to help with the fire.

According to Good Morning America , the youngsters—who are all said to be either 17 or 18 years old—are volunteers with the Port Jefferson Fire Department. "We were still in our gowns, and we still had our diplomas with us and we stripped off our gowns. I didn't even realize I still had my tie on," said Rizzo, 17. What made their heroic actions that day even more special was the fact that the students—two of them riding in the first engine to the scene and the other four on a ladder truck—responded to a call for a structure fire at one of their classmates' homes. Port Jefferson fire chief Christian Neubert revealed that the classmate was also just returning home from the graduation ceremony.

"Port Jefferson is a very small community," Neubert said. "You know that saying, 'it takes a village?' This is that place." In a Facebook post commending the young volunteers, the fire department wrote: "Last evening PJFD responded to a garage fire on Arlington Avenue just after 7:30. Six of the firefighters that responded had just completed their graduation from Port Jefferson School District. In the midst of taking pictures with their families, they responded to the firehouse to handle the alarm."

"This year PJFD had 8 total members graduate from Port Jefferson High School. They have each shown tremendous dedication to the Department and community. We are very proud of them and wish them well as they move on to college in the fall," the post continued, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished without anyone getting injured or the flames spreading to any other structures. Speaking to Newsday , Neubert revealed that most of the six high schoolers joined the fire department’s junior volunteer program at age 14. They've reportedly been "full-fledged" volunteers for around a year to a year and a half now after undergoing intense training.

#PortJefferson only gets about two fires all year, fire officials say; for one to coincide with high school graduation is bizarre. https://t.co/HTEIy6gsZo — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) June 28, 2022

"But you don’t know how somebody is going to perform until they’re actually out there doing it," Neubert said. "I'm incredibly proud of them." Despite their graduation day taking an unexpected turn, the students said it still turned out to be memorable. "I got more pictures of me at the fire than I did at graduation. But overall I definitely remember it [as] a cool memory and a cool story to be able to tell people," shared 18-year-old Parmegiani. Many on Facebook praised the teenagers for stepping up the way they did when the situation called for it.

via GIPHY

"I attended the graduation ceremony to see a friend's daughter receive her diploma. I was so impressed by the number of graduates who included 'PJFD volunteer' in their walk-up descriptions. We heard the alarm go off and thought it might have been in salute to all the junior volunteers. Knowing now that it was a fire and that they responded I am even more impressed and feel like this village is in great hands if and when needed. Thank you to all PJFD volunteers and those young men and women who have taken it upon themselves to continue this exceptional legacy," commented Lauren Sheprow. "Wow. What a testament to these kids and their motivation to serve. Ordinary kids doing extraordinary heroic work. What a bright future for them! They make PJ proud," wrote Jennifer Kreitner Testa.

Many of us assume moving on from unpleasant past life experiences involves embarking on a journey to become the "best" versions of ourselves. Be it spending long hours in the gym working on that ever-so-elusive summer body or trying to master as many skills as humanly possible or trying not to get triggered by certain things, we devote all our energy to reinventing ourselves into a "new and better" iteration of our past selves. And when these efforts don't bear the results one hoped they would, a person can become overwhelmed by a sense of guilt and shame at not meeting their unrealistic expectations.

According to trauma therapist Kobe Campbell, this quest for perfectionism might inadvertently be doing more harm than good. In a video that went viral on TikTok last month, Campbell explained how instead of trying to be perfect, one should try to allow the "worst version of yourself" to be loved instead. "Some of us have turned healing into becoming this super perfect version of ourselves; that is bondage. That is anxiety waiting to happen," she says in the video. "Healing is saying: 'Every single version of me deserves love, deserves tenderness, deserves grace.'"

"When we get to a place where we can see and empathize with every version of ourselves, even the version of ourselves that we can sometimes be ashamed of, that's when we know that we are walking in a path of healing," Campbell added. Over a million TikTok users viewed the short clip and thousands left comments praising Campbell's different perspective on healing. "Wow... this shifted my whole perspective and made me realize my idea of what 'healing' is isn't actually healthy, thank you," wrote @jazminphillips425. "So true! I burned myself out thinking I was 'healed' when really I was just a perfectionist to a neurotic level," commented @MissSeaShell.

"Reminds me of the statement my therapist told me. "You don't have to be perfect to be loved,'" shared @Lanaye____. Speaking to BuzzFeed about her video and the overwhelmingly positive response to it, Campbell explained that the reason why some people equate healing with "becoming the perfect version of themselves" could be because: "It’s been marketed to us. The American dream, at its core, is about arriving. It's about getting what you want because you've finally become 'good enough' to deserve it. So many people think their life is hard because they’re just not good enough to deserve good things. I think we've conflated 'success' with 'healing' because we've been told in so many ways that good things will come when we're more healed."

Campbell further explained that because of this societal norm, "Many of us think we aren't deserving [of something good] until we get to a certain place in our healing. The truth is we are deserving now. This is why [the above] perspective can give people the courage to continue journeying in healing. When we begin to pursue perfection instead of acceptance, we end up never satisfied with who we actually are in the present. We're always putting off loving ourselves, living authentically, and letting ourselves experience good things. That's where the healing happens. In the living."

"And even when we do finally meet the 'perfect' standards we set for ourselves, we become anxious about maintaining that 'perfection' to the point that we can't even enjoy reaching the goals we set for ourselves," she continued. "'Perfection' is a moving mark that leaves us ever-striving and never dwelling. When we try to be 'perfect,' we miss the goodness we have now as we are." Campbell explained that unless we get compassionately acquainted with the "worst" version of ourselves—the one "that was most rejected and experienced the most pain"—we end up traumatizing ourselves and embodying the same traits of the people and situations that made us feel unlovable.

"Healing has to include correcting the painful narratives of the past," she said. "It has to include giving ourselves tenderness when we expect wrath. Giving ourselves acceptance when we expect rejection. That emotional correction, rooted in acceptance, gives us the freedom and courage to become more of ourselves. To feel at home with ourselves... One of my favorite activities that I do with clients (and myself) is asking them to imagine the version of themselves that they're most estranged from [while] sitting in an empty room. Imagine yourself at the age that you were. Really envision yourself. Take in your physical posture and facial expression."

Then, Campbell said, ask yourself this question: "What did I need when I showed up as that person? And how can I give that to myself now?" When it comes to healing, she believes it is important to remember that it's about getting curious instead of being judgmental toward ourselves. "Empathizing with every version of ourselves is about seeing the traits we typically distance ourselves from and instead, seeking understanding of the 'why' of the traits that arose instead of the 'what,'" Campbell said. "It's about connecting instead of rejecting."

Homeless people are often blamed for their plight when, in fact, it often reflects the failure of a system. As Robin Williams famously told the U.S. Senate, "You can't keep picking people up, you have to stop them from falling." A Reddit user said those with resources and wealth often misunderstand homeless people and the cause of their situations. They asked homeless people to share the knowledge they wished others knew about them. "People who’ve experienced homelessness, what do you wish more people understood about being homeless?" asked a Reddit user , and the replies were eye-opening. Many explained why homelessness is a vicious cycle and how those trying to get out of it are one small step away from being sucked back in. Here are some of the top replies we came across:

Woman Wrapped In Blanket Sitting Against Wall - stock photo/Getty Images

1. Loneliness

The reason why some homeless people can be seen talking to themselves because every day people treat you like some garbage on the sidewalk. u/Beanieguy234

2. Can't sleep

A good night's sleep is a rarity u/dw87190



3. Bad circumstances

Homelessness may not necessarily be due to drugs or bad decision-making. It may be just honest good folks who have found themselves in a string of bad circumstances in life. It does happen to such folks more often than you think. u/Redditonce29



Young woman giving money to homeless man - stock photo/Getty Images

4. Different levels of homelessness

First “level” is you don’t have a place of your own but have friends or family you can stay with little/no rent charges. This is usually temporary because you have a support system, and is because by something generally quick to fix (lost a job, house had a sudden flood, etc).

Second is you don’t have friends or family to help, but you have a car or cheap RV/fancy tent you can stay in. You can work to pay basic bills, use a gym membership for a shower, etc.

Third is the worst. No job, no car, no help at all. You might get lucky enough to stay in an empty lot or tent city for a while but there’s never consistency.

The thing to know is 1) because of the terrible economy, there’s more people at the first or second level, and 2) not having a physical address can make it damn near impossible to get your life together. Most job applications want a physical mailing address — not a PO BOX. Most places won’t hire you if your clothes have a few holes.

I’ve only been through levels 1 and 2, thankfully, but I know people who went through the third level. It’s hell. u/10Givingtrees

5. That it can happen to anyone

u/johnarmysf123

There's SOOO much truth in that short sentence. My ex and I were homeless in western Washington for about 3 years, sleeping in the rain and snow and always keeping a watchful eye open for people who want to steal/fuck you over in a heartbeat. Personally, I don't believe addicts who live on the street streets can stay sober, my addiction went into full rampage mode while I was on the streets, I needed something to blunt me from my thoughts and the reality that I was facing day after day, being looked at as less than by others, having to steal food just to eat once a day, my list could easily go on. I just wish people would realize that homeless people are still human beings and not kick someone while they're already down. u/Sharp-as-Marbles

Mother and daughter huddle at roadside, with belongings - stock photo/Getty Images

6. Material possessions matter

Losing all the material possessions was the worst part for me. On the one hand, it's just stuff. On the other, it's stuff that represents your memories, preferences, accomplishments, etc. Hell, even just knowing that you have enough to have things is significant. It's demoralizing to know that everything you gain is likely to be lost, because when you no longer have enough to have things you become much more likely to lose what little you have. u/NotTheSharpestMarble

7. It isn't as simple as "just get a job"

Not having a permanent address makes it nearly impossible. Employers also know where the sh*tty neighborhoods that the effectively homeless often end up in or where the shelters are. The further down you go, the harder it is to get a job. If you're from a neighborhood that people know is rough a lot of places will just bin your application. The places that do intentionally hire from the bottom do so as they know they can exploit you pretty badly in that situation. Places that work with special programs that offer jobs to ex-cons are actually the absolute worst for this.

Poverty and homelessness also come with a certain amount of inertia. You need to get your hands on things like presentable clothes, savings, a functional car, and so forth to really get back on track. This can take months or years. This is one reason that being among level one (called "effectively homeless") even itself can be difficult to escape. Climbing up from that far down is hard. Not just is it hard but it can put people in situations that are actually completely impossible. If your solution involves the word "just" then you don't get it. u/Gargantuancake

via GIPHY

8. The toll it takes on your mind

Everyone knows that the mentally ill are more likely to end up homeless but few people seem to know that being homeless will make you mentally ill. u/Udzinraski



9. Once you give someone money, it's not your money anymore

We can spend it however we want. I was a kid when I was homeless and I remember being cussed out because I used the money to watch a movie and eat popcorn by the guy that gave me it because 'it was meant for food' in the lobby. Also. There are a lot more homeless children and teens out there that most would never notice because they couchsurf with families that "take them in" for a bit and the system in place to take care of children is a massive joke. u /Available-Phone-7719

Young poor homeless man receiving money donation/Getty Images

10. Gotta make hard choices every day

You only have 2 dollars in your pocket. Do I gas up or buy food? Gas gives me one more day of not being arrested by police for parking anywhere. I haven't eaten breakfast and lunch, but a churchmate promised to treat me to dinner, so gas.





11. Don't complain if someone uses the restroom to clean up

Don't make comments or complain if you see a person using the restroom at a business to clean up, resting on public transit, or sitting in a corner charging their phone. Many shelters won't allow people to rest during daylight hours and they often don't have a safe place to go. u/Reddit

Interior Of Empty Public Restroom - stock photo/Getty Images

12. Don't take necessities for granted

When you're homeless, you are without so much that others take for granted: clean, running water; sewer services; cover for the weather; food source; bathing; privacy; safety. u/richardcraniumIII/

13. Hot as hell

Seriously though. Being stuck out at night, in super hot climates, with no way to cool down really messes with you...hard. u/Udzinraski

14. Programs to help pets of homeless people

We need programs to help people in housing crises find temporary placement for their pets. Being torn away from them and not knowing if they’re safe is one of the worst feelings. u/PopularAppearance228

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - FEBRUARY 07: Two homeless men sit with their dogs in central Bucharest on February 7, 2017, in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

15. Being homeless is expensive as f*ck

You have no fridge or stove so you can only buy stuff that’s ready to eat, three times a day. If you want stuff that’s nutritious, that’s even more expensive. You can’t buy stuff on offer for later because you have nowhere to keep it. You can’t bulk buy cheap stuff because you have nowhere to put it. You can’t carry or wash cutlery or crockery so you buy disposable stuff constantly. Staying in a place for one night costs way more per night than rent. u/deskbookcandle

16. Being hungry changes how you think

A lot of people who believe they would always stick by their morals have never been truly desperate. u/Delta_ASP

17. Empathy is everything

The difference between sympathy and empathy, and what absolute abandonment feels like. Sympathy is as useful as thoughts and prayers. Empathy is looking them in the eye and understanding that our only difference is luck. u/BettySwollocks45

via GIPHY

18. It isn't always our fault we are homeless

Some of us were kicked out by family, some of us were affected by bankruptcy and not being able to land a job, some of us were never taught how to fend for ourselves in the real world. It really does feel like the world is against you at times. u/moosesanddave

19. Out of your control

All that stuff you have — your job, home, boy/girlfriend, pets, car — all of it's just a bad day away from going up in smoke. The average American doesn't have any savings, and if you lose your job it only takes a few missed rent payments before you're in trouble. And it might be totally out of your control. Maybe you screwed up some major life decisions, like the classic image of being homeless, or maybe some coked-up douchebag bankers on Wall Street just crashed the economy again. It's not always poor decisions that lead to the streets. u/Xullister

via GIPHY

20. The constant harassment by the police and non-homeless people

I was homeless level 2 for a year. I was constantly having to move. I'm clean, worked 2 jobs, and was only in my car at night to sleep. But it didn't matter, non-homeless people were the worse to me. u/Alpha2110









