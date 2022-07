According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed goaltender Amir Miftakhov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Miftakhov, 22, was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Tampa signed Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract in May of 2021, but his first season in North America didn't go as many hoped and it appears he's headed back to the KHL.

