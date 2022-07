It all started in 1917. During that year, Texas dairy farmer Paul Trowbridge happened to stop overnight in the tiny North Alabama town of Florence on his way to a dairy convention in North Carolina. He was so enchanted by the community that by the time he made it home, his mind was made up. He packed up his wife and son and moved across the country to Florence. The following year, he opened Trowbridge's Creamery on North Court Street, where he served homemade ice cream, including the orange-pineapple flavor the ice cream parlor is still known for today.

