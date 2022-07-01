ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

July 7 Due Date: Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers That First Tax Bill Is Coming Soon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the holiday weekend approaching I want to remind everyone that the first of four tax installments will be due July 7,” Slusser said. “Our office is closed...

The Telegraph

County panel approves judicial subcircuit referendum

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County's Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved placing an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot dealing with the subdivision of the 3rd Judicial Circuit. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine, who has been fighting the issue in the courts, presented the resolution  which was approved with little discussion. The full county board must approve the plan for the referendum to appear on the November ballot. "It has no binding effect, but it allows people to voice an opinion," Haine said.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
showmeinstitute.org

Hazelwood, Bankruptcy, and Special Laws

The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Developer pursues ‘glamping’ permit for Augusta campground project

Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
MISSOURI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
#Tax Exemptions#Due Date#Tax Bills#The Treasurer S Office
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Troy, Mo. bans fireworks week before 4th of July holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jodi Johnson says business is booming at her fireworks stand off Highway 47 in Troy. It’s picked up even more since the city suddenly banned fireworks in residential areas. “Since the ban in the city limits of Troy we have actually increased sales, I...
TROY, MO
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Christian County Man Charged With Falsifying FOID Application

A Christian County man is facing felony charges after authorities say he falsified information on his application for a state Firearm Owners ID card. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says 60-year-old Patrick Nichols of Taylorville has been charged with two counts of violating the FOID Act and two counts of forgery. Nichols is accused of failing to disclose a felony conviction out of North Carolina on his FOID application. Convicted felons are ineligible to obtain a FOID card or legally possess firearms in Illinois.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Area 4th of July celebrations

SOUTHERN, ILLINOIS — Independence Day Celebrations will be happening across the country this weekend and our area will have its share of events. The Centralia American Legion Fourth of July Celebration starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Fairview Park, with Bingo. The Carnival will also be at the park...
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Rustic Acres smarter than the average park

The campground's welcoming character is smarter - and certainly larger - than your average bear. A 10-foot-tall Yogi Bear statue identifies Rustic Acres near New Douglas as an official Jellystone Park, a designation they've had since the campground opened for this year's season on April 1. This holiday weekend weekend the park was filled with families from near and far who came to relax and have fun.
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
advantagenews.com

Partial closure of US 67 through Alton starts Tuesday

If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

MCT breaks ground on new administration building

With the scoop of a shovel, construction on a new Madison County Transit administration building has begun. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the MCT Base of Operations facility in Pontoon Beach this week. The new building will consolidate all administrative staff, currently spread out over four aging structures, into a single, secure facility.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Where to see fireworks this weekend

If you’re looking for where to catch fireworks this weekend, we have you covered with many displays this weekend and one next weekend. Fireworks return in full force this July 4 with shows planned in many local communities and beyond. Local shows include Gillespie, Wilsonville, Litchfield, and Carlinville with...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital is now fully owned by Sarah Bush Lincoln

Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital is now fully owned by Sarah Bush Lincoln. The Circuit Court of Fayette County held a public hearing on Wednesday, and following no objections, approved the acquisition of the Fayette County Hospital Building by Sarah Bush Lincoln. Ultimately, this will lead to the discontinuation of $550,000 (beginning in 2023) in annual property taxes paid by the residents of Fayette County for the hospital. This action paved the way for Sarah Bush Lincoln to fully own the local hospital following the signing of the agreements to transfer the assets on Thursday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Armadillo march is already north of Jacksonville

"Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in west-central Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Morgan County and its environs are part of armadillo country.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

