Patrick Beverley's Twitter bad luck strikes again with reported Rudy Gobert trade after he praised Timberwolves signing

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The NBA offseason is always exciting — that holds true for fans and media people who cover the league. It also may be fun for players to watch their teams mix and match pieces in order to get better.

Well, it’s fun until it’s your turn to be on the move. And currently, Patrick Beverley knows that better than most.

Just last offseason, Beverley was traded by the L.A. Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies — a deal that had Beverley seemingly excited to get to the Grizz. But that excitement via Twitter didn’t stop him from being traded shortly after to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, Pat Bev is on the move again, for the third time in less than a year, after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported a HUGE trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz that sends Beverley and others to Salt Lake City while Rudy Gobert lands in Minnesota.

The transaction comes not even 24 hours after Beverley was on social media applauding the Wolves’ reported signing of Kyle Anderson.

Cold world out there, but business is business.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

