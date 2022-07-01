Projected starting lineup for Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert, all with wingspan between 6-foot-9 and 7-foot-9

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz has reportedly traded big man Rudy Gobert, a three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Utah’s front office had made some strange moves leading up to this deal. They also surrendered a ton of draft picks to make this transaction happen. While it’s interesting to see new Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly make such an aggressive move, it’s also exciting.

Minnesota will reportedly send Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro as well as their recent first-round pick (Walker Kessler) to Utah in the deal.

With that in mind, the T-Wolves are going to feel mighty different next season. Here is how we should expect the starting lineup to look for the first game of next season.

POINT GUARD: D'Angelo Russell

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer has made it clear that the Timberwolves were looking to move D’Angelo Russell. Some insiders believe that such a deal is more likely to happen than not.

However, considering they have reportedly not come very close to any deals quite yet, DLo (currently) projects as the starter to begin the season. One of the reasons I like his fit is because Russell is incredibly long. He has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and 8-foot-6 standing reach.

SHOOTING GUARD: Anthony Edwards

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves should be thrilled with the development we have seen from Anthony Edwards thus far. If he continues on his upward trajectory, he might be on his way to his first All-Star appearance fairly soon.

Assuming that Gobert helps improve Minnesota’s defense, the Timberwolves could be one of the top teams in the league. In such a case, perhaps the All-Star campaign comes as soon as next season for Edwards.

Edwards, like Russell, has great length for his position. He measured with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and 8-foot-4 standing reach.

SMALL FORWARD: Kyle Anderson

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves signed Kyle Anderson, and it was honestly one of the most underrated moves of the offseason thus far. The NBA veteran is like a swiss-army knife on the floor and among role players, the best playmaking forward in the league.

If you’re sensing a theme here, you’re right. Anderson is also going to give Minnesota a ton of length on the perimeter. He has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach. (By the way, if the Timberwolves decide to instead go with Jaden McDaniels rather than Anderson, the two do have similar physical attributes).

POWER FORWARD: Karl-Anthony Towns

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns had an excellent season. Towns, who recently signed a supermax contract extension with the Timberwolves, is arguably the best shooting big man in the league. Much like Anderson, he also grades as one of the best passers at his position.

I like moving him down one position to play the four. Gobert can help make up for some of his defensive shortcomings while KAT can become the most idealized version of himself as a stretch four.

Towns, of course, has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 9-foot-5 standing reach.

CENTER: Rudy Gobert

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure if I would have traded as many first-round picks to get Gobert as the Timberwolves just did, but it doesn’t matter! The deal is already done and Minnesota now has the best rim protector in the NBA.

For a team that has otherwise fantastic length, Gobert is the icing on the cake.

Gobert has a 7-foot-9 wingspan and 9-foot-9 standing reach. So imagine trying to score on the Timberwolves when their entire starting lineup has a span between 6-foot-9 and 7-foot-9 and a reach between 8-foot-4 and 9-foot-9.