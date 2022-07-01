ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Jefferson Says 'Kevin Durant's Trade Request' Is Similar To When Kobe Bryant Wanted To Get Traded To The Chicago Bulls, Saying KD Should Stay With The Nets: "Nah, I’m Good, Because If I Go There, There’s Not Gonna Be Anything To Play With."

By Aditya Mohapatra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kevin Durant trade saga has swarmed the NBA community for the last 24 hours. While everything looked set for the Nets after Kyrie Irving opted to continue with the team, Durant's decision to request a trade was pretty much unexpected. But the team certainly hasn't had the desired...

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
NBA Insider Says A Kevin Durant To Miami Trade Would Require A Third Team: "Tyler Herro, As The Main Trade Chip For The Heat, Wouldn't Scratch The Surface Of What The Nets Want."

Kevin Durant has been the talk of the NBA world ever since he shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets a couple of days back. A player of his caliber being made available for trade has unsurprisingly led to teams rushing to find a package that the Nets would be willing to accept for KD.
Brian Windhorst Predicts Kevin Durant's Next Team: Fans React

Brian Windhorst may be the most interesting person in NBA media right now. When he speaks, it's definitely worth paying attention. As the entire basketball world awaits news regarding Kevin Durant's trade request, Windhorst believes he knows where the veteran superstar will be playing next season. During a recent appearance...
Skip Bayless Says Kevin Durant's Trade Request Proves He Is The Best Player In The World: "The Co-Betting Favorite Is Now The Phoenix Suns Only Because Kevin Durant Put Them At The Top Of His Wishlist."

Kevin Durant's trade request rocked the NBA world and a lot of people were critical of Durant for wanting out of Brooklyn. The Nets had done everything that he had wanted them to do over these last couple of years, but he still wanted out of the team despite having 4 years left on his deal.
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 1981 To 1990: Portland Trail Blazers Selected Sam Bowie Over Michael Jordan

The NBA Draft is a time of optimism in a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means focusing on building through the draft, making trades, or attracting stars in free agency to get there. While trades and free agency acquisitions are rare, the Draft happens every year, so it is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they need out of college. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA, most of them coming within the top 3 of a particular NBA Draft.
Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
Toronto Raptors Could Land Kevin Durant In A Blockbuster Trade For 5 Players And 4 Draft Picks

The Toronto Raptors are a franchise that is well-regarded in many aspects. They are outstanding at player development and have developed multiple late first-round or undrafted players into becoming All-Stars, such as Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. However, they have lacked a superstar on their roster ever since Kawhi Leonard left the team, and it is clear that they won't be genuine contenders until they get that transcendent superstar.
NBA Fans React To Savannah James Looking Gorgeous At Bronny James And Bryce James' High School Game: "She Is Really Natural And Beautiful"

As Bronny James and Bryce James continue on their journey to the NBA, they have their parents supporting them at every step of the way. LeBron and Savannah James have played a big role in helping their sons get to where they are at this point, and the two of them were in attendance for a high school game that Bronny and Bryce were playing in recently.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets Are 'Actively Engaged' In Trade Discussions Involving Kyrie Irving And Russell Westbrook

After another failed playoff run, the Brooklyn Nets are now on the verge of implosion as the entire NBA considers the future of star duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. At this point, both players remain part of the Nets, but there is a sense within the community that it is only a matter of time before one, or both, are shipped out of town.
Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Could Be Back Together After Video Of Couple Attending July 4th Party Goes Viral

As the NBA world waits for news on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, players and fans all across the country are joining millions in enjoying the 4th of July festivities. For young star and Phoenix Suns' millionaire Devin Booker, his Monday party plans just so happen to involve his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The two were spotted together in the Hamptons at ex-Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin’s house.
Charles Barkley's Career Record vs. NBA Legends: Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Have A Better Record Against Him, But He Dominated Kevin Garnett

Once an All-American power forward at Auburn University, Barkley turned into a lottery pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984 by going No. 5 overall. After that, he transformed into one of the game’s best overall players. Barkley is a former rebounding champion that won the 1993 NBA MVP Award while leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won two gold medals and when he retired he was the fourth player in NBA history to achieve 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.
