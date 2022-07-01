Richard Jefferson Says 'Kevin Durant's Trade Request' Is Similar To When Kobe Bryant Wanted To Get Traded To The Chicago Bulls, Saying KD Should Stay With The Nets: "Nah, I’m Good, Because If I Go There, There’s Not Gonna Be Anything To Play With."

The NBA Draft is a time of optimism in a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means focusing on building through the draft, making trades, or attracting stars in free agency to get there. While trades and free agency acquisitions are rare, the Draft happens every year, so it is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they need out of college. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA, most of them coming within the top 3 of a particular NBA Draft.

