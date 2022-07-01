ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Murphy signs bills protecting abortions for out-of-staters

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gov. Phil Murphy says he is taking steps to reinforce reproductive rights in New Jersey.

The governor signed a bill on Friday that protects health care providers and women from other states who come to New Jersey to get an abortion. He says that the bill makes the Garden State a beacon of freedom for American women.

RELATED: Monmouth Poll: 60% of Americans disapprove of overturning of Roe v. Wade

LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Murphy also had harsh words for states looking to limit reproductive rights.

"To those states whose enmity towards a woman's right to an abortion has now turned into outright hostility and who will attempt to use the [Supreme] Court's already egregious ruling to prosecute a woman for having the audacity to practice autonomy over her body. We say, 'No way, no how, not here,'” Murphy said.

The governor also said the budget he signed this week sets aside $30 million for reproductive health services.

