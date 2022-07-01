Churchgoers in Yonkers applaud Roe v. Wade decision; lawmakers weigh plan to protect clinics

Some churchgoers at St. John the Baptist in Yonkers applauded the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Parishioners say the ruling might make people act more responsibly.

"You have to think about the decisions that you make," says Laura Delorme, of Westchester County. "A lot of people just go and do and don't think about what's going to happen. [Abortion] is not the way to resolve this."

Some lawmakers fear the ruling might lead to unsafe abortions or death. They are also considering a law that would keep reproductive health care facilities safe by making protesters remain 25-feet away.

Deacon Nicholas Ramonim, of St. John the Baptist Parish, says people need to keep the faith.

"We as Catholics have to stay vigilant and pray to God," says Ramonim. "We know the fight's not over."