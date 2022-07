NEWARK, N.J. -- It's just the start of a long holiday weekend, but there are already signs of trouble for air travelers - more delays and cancellations. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with travelers Friday about their experience at the airport before taking to the skies. Flight demand is returning to near pre-pandemic levels, according to the experts. So have the travel nightmares, with airlines struggling with pilot and other staffing shortages. "I gave myself a full two hours because I wanted to make sure we had time to get to our gate," one traveler said. In some cases, that may not be enough. In...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO