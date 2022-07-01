ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

By Katie Corrado, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbiaj_0gSXUk6i00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ( WPIX ) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead.

“My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said.

When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who is dead.

“I asked them if they were getting me confused with my husband who passed away in 2009 and they said no,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter’s accountant refiled twice more and got the same response. “What baffles me is I work for the government,” Carpenter said.

Suspect in murder of pro cyclist arrested in Costa Rica

So Carpenter went to her local IRS office and refiled again in person, on paper. She said she was told everything looked good, and she would have her return in six to 12 weeks. However, she’s still waiting.

In April, Carpenter tried her luck with the Social Security Administration and received an official letter confirming her status as alive. But weeks later, she received a letter from the IRS saying her taxes couldn’t be processed because she was dead.

Carpenter said an IRS employee told her over the phone that her Social Security number was marked in 2010 as belonging to a deceased person and that the system was just catching up. She said it’s never been an issue when she’s the one who has owed money.

“I owed $1,300 in 2018. I put it in my account, woke up two days later and the IRS took the $1,300 that was owed to them,” Carpenter said.

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4 firework displays

Carpenter needs the money from her refund to catch up on medical bills from major surgery that left her out of work for four months in 2020.

Three weeks ago, she refiled her return again in person. She said an employee promised to overnight it to the government. That was the last she heard.

“There’s nothing. I can’t get through to them. I’m on a long hold and then they hang up. I haven’t gotten any of my stimulus checks. I can’t file my 2021 [taxes] until I see what they are going to do with the 2020 [taxes]. But I’m alive, in living color,” Carpenter said.

WPIX reached out to the Social Security Administration about Carpenter’s situation, but did not receive a response. The IRS said that federal employees cannot disclose tax return information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
UPI News

Virginia man wins $250,000 using lottery numbers from a dream

July 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia man won a $250,000 prize after taxes using a set of lottery numbers that he said came to him in a dream. Alonzo Coleman of Henrico told Virginia Lottery officials he used numbers that came to him in a dream when he bought a ticket with four sets of numbers for the June 11 Bank a Million drawing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s gas tax is increasing by 7% Friday, July 1. The tax goes directly to gas companies, but it could still affect your wallet. “This is ultimately passed on to the customer,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “The price you see up on the sign is the price you pay per gallon and that’s that.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - New laws take effect July 1 in Virginia, and one of them will make it easier for people to purchase medical marijuana. Current law requires a medical cannabis card issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, but starting Friday, patients will only need a written certification from a registered practitioner.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Buying medical marijuana will soon be easier in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Buying medical marijuana in Virginia is about to get easier starting July 1. Marijuana is legal to possess recreationally for those 21 and older but sales are still limited to medical dispensaries. A new law is speeding up the approval process for eligible patients and making it more affordable to enter the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

New laws take effect in Virginia today

Virginians woke up this morning with new laws that could affect their lives. The laws enacted by the 2022 General Assembly take effect today. According to a report from WRIC TV, starting today, Virginians will be allowed to get cocktails to-go and alcoholic drinks delivered to them until 2024 after the General Assembly passed a bill that one lawmaker called a lifeline to small businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

A few Virginia alcohol laws go into effect Friday

(The Center Square) – A few new alcohol-related laws are going into effect Friday in Virginia, some of which will loosen restrictions on adult beverages and one that will impose a regulation. New rules under House Bill 426 and Senate Bill 254 will impose stricter rules for delivering alcohol...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia and Maryland reduce crab harvest allowances for rest of year

Chesapeake Bay crabbers will have reduced harvest allowances for the rest of this year under limits adopted this week in response to a worrisome drop in the Bay’s population of the popular crustaceans. In Maryland, tighter restrictions on both commercial and recreational crabbing take effect July 1, with watermen...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy