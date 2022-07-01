ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sandlot scores endorsement by one of KC’s favorite players; how the deal puts this brand on a base path to the big leagues

By Startland News Staff
Startland News
Startland News
 2 days ago

K ansas City’s only local hat maker, Sandlot Goods, announced Thursday its first professional athlete endorsement — from Royals infielder Nicky Lopez — in a hit aimed as a major play in the brand’s home run strategy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19B5w8_0gSXRWo300

Chad Hickman, Sandlot Goods

“We are incredibly excited about our first major league endorsement,” said Chad Hickman, founder of Sandlot Goods . “The first step toward reaching our goal of making on-field hats is to make hats worthy of a major league player and we couldn’t be happier partnering with Nicky.”

The partnership demonstrates Sandlot’s next phase in showcasing how apparel manufacturing can and should be done in the United States , according to the company. Sandlot’s new collection, created in collaboration with Lopez, is expected to be released this fall and include multiple hat styles and leather goods.

“I first discovered Sandlot in my rookie season,” said Lopez, who was drafted into professional baseball in 2016. “I loved the hats right away and I was hooked when I saw some of the other leather products and designs. I’m excited to release some of the custom items that we’ve been working on.”

Founded in 2014, Sandlot continues to expand the company footprint, with its “ slow fashion ” line of products sold in professional sports stadiums, large retail stores, and directly to customers in stores or online, the company said.

Click here to follow Sandlot Goods on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRhI6_0gSXRWo300

Nicky Lopez for Sandlot Goods

“[Our] pairing with Nicky comes naturally as both share similar values and an underdog mentality,” Sandlot said in a press release. “Nicky continues to perform on the field, playing the game the right way with relentless hard work and a positive attitude. His professionalism both on and off the field is a great example for the community, especially our youth, on how to achieve high goals even when the odds are not always in your favor.”

Yardball by Sandlot Goods

Off the field, Sandlot incorporates recycled and biodegradable materials without compromising high quality standards, all while paying employees a living wage, the company said, further referencing its core values.

“Supporting small and local businesses is very important to me,” Lopez added. “In addition to the gear, Sandlot is committing to support my Nicky’s #1’s charity initiative to benefit underprivileged youth , so this partnership was a natural fit all-around.”

On deck for Sandlot: A soon-to-launch crowdfunding campaign for the long-anticipated Yardball.

Click here to learn more about and pre-order Yardball.

The post Sandlot scores endorsement by one of KC’s favorite players; how the deal puts this brand on a base path to the big leagues appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unusual first career HR from Royals rookie

In Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals rookie Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first career home run. It will go down as one of the most eventful home runs in Major League Baseball history. Pasquantino hit a scalding line drive to the right field wall. Detroit’s Willi...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter sets Major Career Milestone

"You feel like you're taking something that somebody else is doing, which is the players. I think I've had a lot of good players and a lot of opportunities," Showalter said of this milestone. "I wish i've had as many last team standings as Tommy has had," Showalter joked in...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox host Rays as key AL East stretch of games looms

The Boston Red Sox's chances of catching the New York Yankees in the American League East could hinge on the games ahead as they approach the MLB All-Star break. The Red Sox begin a 14-game stretch against only American League East Division rivals Tampa Bay and New York with the first of a three-game series against the visiting Rays on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs are likely done with major roster moves

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely done making any major roster moves at this point before the regular season begins. It’s true that the majority of major offseason moves are done for each and every team by this point in the NFL’s calendar. The first-year player draft has come and gone. Deadlines for all manner of tagged players as well as free agents have also drifted through. Save for the last-minute signing of a veteran here and there, most teams are done with major roster construction and that certainly includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Kc#Sandlot Goods#Royals
numberfire.com

Richie Martin batting ninth for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Martin will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Devin Smeltzer and the Twins. Jorge Mateo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martin for 7.5 FanDuel points on Sunday....
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Dodgers activate Mookie Betts off injured list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts is back in his familiar leadoff and right field spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers, activated off the injured list before Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Betts was injured during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chiefs Strategic Off-season Moves Fill Defensive Holes

A major theme for the Kansas City Chiefs is how much their defense can give them. PFF has recently been releasing their pre-season rankings for the 2022 season. Two categories that have been released are secondary rankings and defensive line rankings. The Chief’s secondary is ranked at 14, and the defensive line ranked in the bottom-half at 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One ex-Chiefs player to participate in USFL title game

Only one former Kansas City Chiefs player will take the field when the Philadelphia Stars take on the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL’s championship game on Sunday. Josh Shaw was signed by the Chiefs in early October 2018, shortly after the team sent tight end Alex Ellis to injured reserve. Kansas City was looking for any sort of defensive spark in the secondary that season under defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. They weren’t very healthy at the safety position with injuries to both Daniel Sorensen and Eric Berry, which is why the team added Shaw.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
429
Followers
390
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy