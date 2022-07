Lee esta historia en español. A program that limits how much low-income families have to pay toward rent is accepting applications for the first time in nearly a decade. The Housing Authority of Travis County says it will add 500 people to its waitlist for housing choice vouchers, formerly known as Section 8 vouchers. Residents who receive these vouchers pay no more than 40% of their income toward rent; the federal government pays the landlord the rest.

