On Thursday, the college football world was stunned to hear that Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA were making a move over to the Big Ten Conference. Shortly after news of their departure broke, both schools were unanimously voted in by Big Ten school presidents. And naturally, a lot of questions came up through this game-changing shift, including what the implications would be for travel, money and, recruiting.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO