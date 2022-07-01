ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston's Jayson Tatum wants someone to sign pal Harry Giles. Should the Celtics?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39s5lx_0gSXG4fn00
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Boston Celtics have long clamored for the team to sign big man Harry Giles for either his potential as a player or his close friendship with All-NBA Celtics forward Jayson Tatum — or both.

Now, the former Duke player himself is openly joining those ranks, shouting in all capital letters on Twitter that someone — presumably Boston — should “SIGN HIM!” Cut by the Portland Trail Blazers as part of that club’s offseason moves, Giles, the former roommate of Tatum, could be signed as a free agent to the Celtics’ roster on a minimum deal with partial guarantees as a gesture of good will to Tatum with minimal risk and some upside.

In his last season with the Blazers, Giles averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Boston will need to keep looking for a backup big man. It is reportedly looking for someone on a veteran minimum deal, however.

The Celtics will likely want to play said option a considerable amount in at least the regular season to preserve the health of bigs Robert Williams III and Al Horford for the postseason.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Celtics Reportedly Trade For Former NBA Rookie Of The Year

The reigning Eastern Conference champions just got better. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. The main pieces heading back to Indiana are Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick. Wojnarowski also reported that Boston added Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan to its trade package.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Duke#2022 Boston
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum landing even more help with Danilo Gallinari signing

The Boston Celtics signed veteran three-point threat Danilo Gallinari to a 2-year, $13 million dollar contract on Friday, per David Chinellato. Gallinari was originally traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the San Antonio Spurs in the Dejounte Murray deal. However, the Spurs planned on releasing Gallinari following the trade. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Gallinari preferred to sign with the Celtics following his release.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Thirsty Response To His Wife Went Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a total beast when he enters the court, always trying to dominate his rivals while getting wins for his Milwaukee Bucks. This has been a common thing for a while now, and Giannis doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. On the other hand, he's a really...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy