Crews reach 100 percent containment on Table Fire in Fresno County

 3 days ago

Crews announced on Sunday evening that they have fully contained the Table Fire in Fresno County.

The Table Fire broke out near Auberry Road and Mossy Rock Lane Friday afternoon.

As of Sunday evening, it had burned 52 acres and crews reached 100 percent containment.

Two structures, including a mobile home, were destroyed by the flames.

Auberry road is back open, and White Thorne Road is only open to residents at this time.

