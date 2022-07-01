ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Is Conference Realignment Coming for Gonzaga?

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dr5C4_0gSXChxb00

Earlier this week USC and UCLA announced they will be leaving the PAC-12 to join the Big 10 by the 2024 season.

Dan Dickau has an in depth look at what that will do to West Coast college athletics as a whole as well as Gonzaga specifically.

He as takes a deep dive on what the possibilities and probabilities could be for Gonzaga leaving the WCC in favor of a different conference.

Follow updates on this story and much more by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman and his bond with his littlest, and biggest, fan

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman is expected to play a large role in GU’s rotation next year, and many outlets expect him to start. Nolan is a pretty cool, calm and collected guy. However, the thing that puts the biggest smile on his face? Well, it’s not actually a thing, but rather a person.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Lake City big man Blake Buchanan commits to Virginia over Gonzaga

Blake Buchanan will travel across the country to play college basketball, but the Lake City High center will play for someone who made his name coaching less than 100 miles from his hometown of Coeur d’Alene. Two weeks after narrowing his college choices to Virginia and Gonzaga, Buchanan committed...
LAKE CITY, FL
jerryratcliffe.com

BREAKING: Big man Buchanan chooses Virginia over Gonzaga

Big man Blake Buchanan announced Sunday night that he had committed to Virginia, choosing the Cavaliers over Gonzaga. The 3-star center/power forward had narrowed his college choices to those two schools more than a week ago before making his decision. At 6-foot-10, 215 pounds, Buchanan can play a stretch 4 position, which UVA coach Tony Bennett loves, but can also play inside.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
College Sports
KREM2

Brenna Greene says goodbye to KREM 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is my last day at KREM 2 and I want to take some time to thank everyone who has been part of this four-year journey. I’ve always seen Spokane as my adult home because I came into my own during my time at Gonzaga as a student. I jumped at the opportunity to move back a few years into my career as a sports journalist. Every single day, it was an incredible privilege to serve the region that helped me become the person I am. This has easily been the most fulfilling, enthusiastic and exciting four years of my career in television, and I am so thankful.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Back to weekend showers? Yep. Pack those jackets for the Fourth of July!

Time to break out those rain jackets and umbrellas again, showers and storms are on the way for the holiday weekend. Sunday and Monday we will be seeing chances for heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms, unfortunate timing for the Fourth of July on Monday! It looks like those showers will be mostly cleared out by the later hours Monday night, so don’t lose hope on those beautiful 4th of July firework shows just yet!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Expect a stormy Sunday; Flood Watch for the rest of the weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The nice part of the weekend is over, and now it’s time to settle into cooler temperatures and dodge thunderstorms for the next two days. Sunday will be stormy off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and only hit the upper 70s. Strong thunderstorms are possible north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene on Sunday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. The strongest storms will show up in the early afternoon to early evening.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Dickau
KHQ Right Now

Silverwood changes name to 'Sybilwood' in honor of late Spokane radio DJ

Silverwood Theme Park temporarily changed its name on June 30 to honor a well-known Spokane radio DJ who died of lung cancer. "Sybil" died two weeks after finding out about the cancer, but always joked that the theme park should change its name to "Sybilwood" for a day. All proceeds that come from people using the code "Sybilwood" will go to the Mentoring and Aspiring Women in Radio charity.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Usc#Wcc#Apple Spotify
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

An update on COVID-19 numbers in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, the CDC recommended that six counties in Washington should return to wearing masks. One of the counties mentioned was Spokane County. Spokane County has “high” levels of COVID-19 cases in the community. This means that Spokane County has seen either 200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people or it has 20 new COVID-19 hospital...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Spokane home values just officially skyrocketed, and not everyone is happy about it

When property assessments were mailed to Spokane County homeowners earlier this month, the average home was valued a whopping 31 percent higher than the year before. It's a record-breaking jump in value. For many, it's also a source of concern. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis says the phone calls to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
232
Followers
188
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy