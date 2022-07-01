Minnesota man, woman arrested after 10 pounds of meth allegedly delivered to wrong address

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- Two people have been arrested after a significant amount of meth was reportedly sent to the wrong address.

According to a news release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, in late June, investigators learned the meth was mailed to an Elk River home. The person who received the meth by mistake brought it in to authorities, WCCO-TV reports.

The person who was supposed to receive the box, 28-year-old Jessica Geraghty, had reportedly been contacting her building management about a missing package.

According to WCCO, authorities replaced the 10 pounds of meth with salt and placed a GPS tracker and alarm system in the box to repackage and give it to building management for Geraghty. Investigators reportedly witnessed Geraghty picking up the package, and the box was later given to 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui.

Juaregui was reportedly arrested, and authorities searched Geraghty’s home.

Geraghty told officers Juaregui said he was between homes, and he had asked her to accept the package for him. The two allegedly met on a dating site approximately a month prior.

During the search of her home, WCCO reports officers located marijuana in Geraghty’s room.

Geraghty was also arrested, and the two suspects were reportedly booked into the Sherburne County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Geraghty and Juaregui were charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 5.