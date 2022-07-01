Tractor Supply Building Hits the Market, Ask is $4.2 Million

Back of the baseball card: 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths / 3,880 SqFt / MLS# 3288666. Custom contemporary 2-story located in Ann Arbor Hills is nestled into a private half-acre oasis in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods! With over 5,000sf of finished living space this custom design/build was completed in 2004. Enjoy fantastic natural light streaming in from all sides. The generous family room with airy cathedral ceilings and large fireplace is the heart of the home, it’s flanked by a 3-season porch with a vaulted ceiling and overlooks a private backyard. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, black pearl granite and cherry cabinets combine to make a premium culinary experience to any chef’s delight! The sprawling second floor features fabulous high, angular ceilings throughout each of the four bedrooms. The primary en suite has huge windows from front to back and a grand bathroom with tumbled-marble and a jetted tub. The 4th bedroom en suite is perfect for a nanny or guests. The finished and expansive lower-level has multiple daylight windows, an attractive work-out studio and plentiful storage options. With the perfect blend of craftsmanship, practicality and a coveted location, 2565 Bedford sets itself apart as one of the finest examples of living in the city.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO