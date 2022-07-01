77-year-old San Jose woman accused of killing husband by lighting their house on fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 77-year-old woman was taken into custody after her husband died from injuries sustained when their home was set on fire.

According to a statement, on June 25 at 3:47 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on the 5900 block of Amapola Drive, which was "occupied by an elderly husband and wife."

The husband was reportedly rescued in an upstairs bedroom and was suffering from smoke inhalation. Officials transported him to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition. On June 28, he died from injuries sustained in the fire and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

San Jose Fire Department arson investigators reportedly believe the victim’s wife, Rebecca Makino, intentionally started the fire. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on arson-related charges and homicide and is being held without bail.