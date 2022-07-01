ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

77-year-old San Jose woman accused of killing husband by lighting their house on fire

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xBXq_0gSX6MDt00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 77-year-old woman was taken into custody after her husband died from injuries sustained when their home was set on fire.

According to a statement, on June 25 at 3:47 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on the 5900 block of Amapola Drive, which was "occupied by an elderly husband and wife."

The husband was reportedly rescued in an upstairs bedroom and was suffering from smoke inhalation. Officials transported him to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition. On June 28, he died from injuries sustained in the fire and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

San Jose Fire Department arson investigators reportedly believe the victim’s wife, Rebecca Makino, intentionally started the fire. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on arson-related charges and homicide and is being held without bail.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Authorities arrest man suspected of car burglary in Redwood City

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday morning they suspect was caught burglarizing a car in Redwood City. The sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday they arrested 21-year-old Juan Saavedra, after he was allegedly seen at 7:19 a.m. burglarizing a vehicle by its owner on the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Arrested After Several Cars Vandalized Along San Francisco Block

Police said Sunday that they arrested a man, who is accused of smashing several car windows along San Francisco's Lake Street Friday. Police said the suspect is 35-year-old Charles Shelton of San Francisco. He is now facing charges of felony vandalism. Witnesses said that they saw a man smashing windows...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
padailypost.com

Car burglary victim helps deputies catch suspect

Car burglars should realize that people might be watching them when they break into cars. That happened at 7:19 a.m. today (July 3) in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue in North Fair Oaks, or unincorporated Redwood City. The owner of the car watched the burglar break into the car,...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Willie Ridley, of Hayward, as the man who lost his life after a traffic collision on June 18 in Fremont. The authorities actively responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. that day [...]
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest man in Vegas for stabbing woman to death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested a man in Las Vegas for stabbing a woman to death last month. Sgt. Christian Camarillo said on Friday that Kenneth Rogers, 37, of Alameda County was taken into custody by law enforcement in Las Vegas on June 20 and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is in custody until he is extradited to Santa Clara County.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Modesto School Custodian Allegedly Placed Hidden Camera In Staff Bathroom

MODESTO (CBS13) – A man who works as a custodian for a Modesto school has been arrested on suspicion of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom. Modesto police say 29-year-old Leo Medina was arrested earlier this week. According to a Modesto Bee report, the arrest came after a camera was found inside a bathroom back on June 23. Investigators say it’s unclear how long the camera was in place, but the recordings are only believed to be of staff as students don’t have access to that bathroom. Medina, who is a Modesto resident, is facing a misdemeanor charge of using a hidden camera to record a private area.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy