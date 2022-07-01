ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Ohio dance teacher accused of raping 12-year-old child several times

 2 days ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old dance teacher faces multiple charges after she allegedly raped a 12-year-old.

Trumbull County court records show Katilyn Wilkes was taken into custody and charged with several counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. She pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, three counts of rape related to alleged incidents in December 2021, four counts for January 2022, four counts for February 2022, two counts for an alleged rape exclusively in January, and two counts for a rape that allegedly occurred Jan. 29.

WKBN-TV reports the rapes allegedly happened in four spots around Trumbull County.

Wilkes' bond is set at $250,000 and she is reportedly not allowed to use social media or have contact with anyone younger than 18.

Comments / 74

Michael
1d ago

Why wasn’t Epstein and Maxwell case covered and blown up when they have done 10x’s worse?

Reply(11)
22
Guest
1d ago

You had aPresident who got away with it society is just a reflection of his lawlessness.

Reply(14)
20
