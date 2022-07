Pole Star Defense Finds Business is Easy to Navigate in Pinellas County. Pinellas County has long been a desirable destination for industries in the sectors of homeland security and national defense thanks to its advantageous concentration of interconnected businesses and suppliers. With a deep labor market of skilled individuals and a culture of innovation, a new business cluster has emerged in St. Petersburg consisting of maritime and defense technology companies like Pole Star Defense.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO