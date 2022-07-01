21 Nostalgic, Fun Drive-In Movies Across Upstate New York!

There are a million origin stories in the naked city, and in the toybox too. Now, whether we care or not, we get the backstory of Buzz Lightyear , the disarmingly full of himself he-man space explorer of Pixar’s Toy Story movies, one of the favorite toys of a kid named Andy. Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane and featuring the voice of Chris Evans , comes right out with Buzz’s biggest secrets, sparing nothing. He’s a diligent problem solver, which has had the adverse consequence of giving him a hero complex. His life has been saved repeatedly—more than nine times—by a robot cat named Sox. But the most staggering revelation of all, at least for those who are easily staggered, is that the original Buzz Lightyear was not a toy at all, but a movie character: Lightyear is the film—made in 1995 and Andy’s favorite, a title card tells us—in which he was introduced. The swaggering hunk of talking plastic we know from 1995’s Toy Story and its three sequels is movie tie-in merchandise, a case of commerce imitating art. The Buzz of Lightyear is, loosely speaking, the art.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO