Report: Brett Brown reunites with Gregg Popovich joining Spurs as assistant

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is reportedly returning to the NBA, rejoining the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff under Gregg Popovic as an assistant coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report.

Brown, 61, was a Spurs assistant from 2007-2013 before becoming the Philadelphia 76ers head in 2013 and remaining in that role through 2020.

Brown had a polarizing tenure in Philadelphia, helping former general manager Sam Hinkie orchestrate what is now known as "The Process," a highly scrutinized strategy to bottom out and obtain draft picks and assets in hopes of building a championship team in the long-term.

After bottoming out in 2015-16 at 10-72, Brown led the Sixers to back-to-back 50 win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, before going 43-30 in the COVID shortened 2019-20 season.

