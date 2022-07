Coming from the talent-potent hotbed of Temple (Texas), Selman Bridges is up next for T-town. The two Temple high schools are already home to five D1 prospects in just the 2023 and 2024 classes in Micah Hudson, Javeon Wilcox, Taurean York, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, and Naeten Mitchell, with Selman Bridges being the newest addition to the already impressive list.

