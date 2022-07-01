ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Genesis Drum & Bugle Corps set to perform this weekend in the Coastal Bend

By Parker Gordon
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps is in town tuning up to get ready to go on tour.

As a non-profit organization, they will be practicing for the first time in Corpus Christi on Friday and Saturday before they head off to competition.

The organization said on their Facebook page the exhibition on Friday will be a mix of open ensemble rehearsal and a run of their 2022 production at 8 p.m.

The rehearsal will then continue until 10 p.m.

They will be putting on a very special spring training performance for people in the community to showcase their talents.

"We really wanted to get together with some of the individuals that we knew from communities that don't get drum corps very often and bring drum corps to those communities," Chris Magonigal, CEO, founder and director of the Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps, said. "(We wanted) to show middle school band kids and high school band kids just how cool band can be and to show just how important it is to get involved and get active."

The bands ages range from 16 to 21 and auditions are open to students. Those wanting more information about the corps, click here .

