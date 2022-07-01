ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Publix Confirmed for Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm

By Jonathan Dockery
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article has been updated to reflect the announcement of Publix. We originally reported it as unknown at the time in May. Several updates have also been included to reflect the openings of several businesses in the LaGrange area. LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with...

Opelika-Auburn News

Historical homes you can own in the Opelika area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.
OPELIKA, AL
Lenny Settles For The Golden Hills Of Villa Rica

Big Lenny’s Storage is now open in Villa Rica for all of your storage needs. With over 20 years of customer experience, as well as 24-hour video surveillance and on-site security, customers can rest assured they can safely store whatever items they need. With nine facilities–four in the Savannah Area, four more in Paulding County, and now the facility in Villa Rica–there is almost always a Big Lenny’s Storage nearby for anybody that needs to store something.
VILLA RICA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus. Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards. “Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

Get ready for Peachtree City’s biggest celebration — July 4

Celebrate the birth of our country with the annual Peachtree City Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on Monday, July 4. Direction signs are up on all roads leading to and from the City Hall / Drake Field area, a familiar sight to long-time residents at this time of year. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last Sunday night, three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Saturday, his family honored the three-year-old with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered in front of the restaurant’s parking...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Are you trying to find the best barbecue spots in Atlanta? We got you covered. Atlanta Eats’ Steak Shapiro stopped by CBS46 to share some of the top must-try BBQ spots in the ATL. Here are the top five in no particular order:. 1. Fox...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

It’s a data center for the center of Fayette

UPDATED — Up to 2 dozen speakers, some of them crying as they spoke, urged the Fayetteville City Council Thursday night not to put data centers next to long-established rural residential neighborhoods in the geographic center of Fayette County.. Mayor Ed Johnson thanked the full house of citizens for...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WTVM

Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. It will be followed by a memorial service. Harris,...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)

56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Annette Rush as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured two other people in Coweta County. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place on Highway 54 and Johnson Road. The early reports showed that officers were patrolling Highway 54 and Johnson Road when they found a vehicle that had allegedly failed to dim its headlights [...]
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Free medical testing to come to Muscogee County, surrounding areas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Free Health Clinics and free testing are headed to Muscogee County in the next two months, beginning on July 14 and every second Thursday after that. The Muscogee County Health District will have a van in the Courthouse Square in Lumpkin, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can receive free HIV and COVID testing, free vaccines and COVID at home-test kits.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Carriage Drive house

UPDATE 06/29/2022 6:45 p.m. – According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive. According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on June 29, 2022. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow […]
COLUMBUS, GA

