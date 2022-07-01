ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

Dinosaur Adventure Train Rides Coming to Indiana Later this Summer

By Melissa Awesome
103GBF
 2 days ago
There's just something about dinosaurs that bring out the inner child in all of us, and you can experience dinosaurs in a unique way with this train ride. Let's face it, kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 4 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can...

WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Senior Dog Has an Itch He Just Can’t Scratch and Needs Your Help [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Old is gold and I’m here to prove it! My name is Shadow and I’m a 9-year-old retriever mix. I may have some gray on my muzzle, but don’t pass me up because of it–I still have a lot of pep in my step! My favorite things include rolling in the grass, getting my butt scratched, light walks, napping, snacks, and getting attention from people. I like every person and pet I meet! Something worth mentioning about me is that if you’re over 70 years old, my adoption fee is waived! Everyone should be able to benefit from the love and companionship of a pet, no matter their age. Our Pets for Seniors program makes that possible! Not a senior? That’s okay! I just want a home to spend my retirement years in and my very own person to follow everywhere. Meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org, my regular adoption fee is $150 and includes all of my vaccines and microchip!
INDIANA STATE
KDRV

Mount Shasta Resort closing for Fourth of July

MOUNT SHASTA CITY, Calif.-- For the last 25 years, many residents across Northern California have gone to the Mount Shasta Resort driving range to enjoy watching the city's Fourth of July fireworks show. But in 2022 that option will not be made available. According to the Resort's Facebook page, the...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
103GBF

