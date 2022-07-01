ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Suspects wanted in shooting death of Daniel Diaz-Rojas

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QL0I_0gSWvp6500

Police search for suspects wanted in shooting death of Daniel Diaz-Rojas 00:22

Police in Denver are searching for the suspects and suspect vehicle wanted in a deadly shooting from last month. The shooting happened on Federal Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. on June 23.

Daniel Diaz-Rojas Denver Police

Daniel Diaz-Rojas was shot and killed when the suspects were driving Northbound on Federal Blvd in an older silver or light blue minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0n6R_0gSWvp6500
Denver Police

Police said the driver's side middle window of the minivan appeared to be covered with plastic and duct tape.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com . If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments / 1

 

