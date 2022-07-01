ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Troubling Arsenic Levels Found At Some Detroit Demolition Sites

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOSxK_0gSWvfW300

DETROIT (AP/CBS DETROIT) — Elevated levels of arsenic have been found at seven Detroit sites where buildings were demolished in 2017-18 and filled with soil, a newspaper reported.

The results followed concerns raised by federal inspectors that 200 sites may have been filled with risky dirt.

Tests show unsafe levels of arsenic at seven sites so far and an eighth “did not fully meet quality standards,” the city said Thursday.

Detroit ordered Den-Man Construction Services to replace soil at seven sites and test or replace soil at another 127 sites.

The location of the seven city demolition lots where Den-Man must immediately replace the fill material are:

  • 1723 Taylor St
  • 3922 Lemay St
  • 3951 Lemay St
  • 3966 St. Clair St
  • 4674 Fairview St
  • 8059 Forestlawn St
  • 19958 Greenview Ave

Additionally, the Detroit Land Bank also sent a letter to the contracting, ordering the company to test and replace the backfill at 57 demolitions.

“Whenever we become aware of a breach of contract instance, we require the contractor to address the situation at their own cost,” said Raymond Scott, deputy director of the city’s Building, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department.

Arsenic is a natural element found in water, air and soil. Chronic exposure can cause health problems.

“Scientists, pediatricians, and public health professionals are concerned about subtle and long-range health effects of low-level exposures to arsenic in people,” according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Detroit said temporary fences would be installed around the sites.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blac.media

Crooked Landlords Could Evict Thousands Soon

Nearly 300 people in Wayne County that was placed in a hotel room with funds from Michigan Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) might soon be kicked out, reported by Bridge Detroit. CERA funds have ran dry and residents that were placed during the pandemic have a deadline to vacate, and may be evicted.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Kwame Kilpatrick, wife sought donations for home following birth of son

In announcing the birth of their son Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife, LaTicia McGee, asked supporters for donations toward a home in Orlando, Florida, according to a June 27 report in Deadline Detroit. The couple asked for donations in increments up to $8,000, Deadline...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Fairview, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

Fisher Body Plant 21 Environmental Protections and Monitoring

Detroit People's Platform and Equitable Detroit Coalition, the city wide CBA coalition, have been monitoring the Community Benefits process for the Fisher Body Lofts. All of these new developments come with environmental impacts. Examples include Stellantis, Amazon’s State Fairgrounds Development and the AMC Headquarters. Detroit - Members of the...
DETROIT, MI
chicagopopular.com

Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire

Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Scott
ClickOnDetroit.com

Recycling inspectors will search through, tag residential carts in Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will take part in the national “Feet on the Street” campaign this summer to educate residents about best recycling practices. In phase one of the project, residents living in single-family homes can expect to receive a series of educational postcards to arrive in the mail with tips to improve single-stream curbside recycling. Then, from July 11-Aug. 5, cart tagging staff will make their way through neighborhoods and will look inside recycling carts on the curb before they are picked up.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Announces City’s First Income-Based Water Affordability Plan

(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department launched the city’s first income-based water affordability plan, officials announced Tuesday. The Detroit Lifeline Plan offers income-qualifying residents fixed monthly rates as low as $18 and no more than $56. Launching this plan will also help reach community advocates’ goals of a system where low-income residents don’t pay more than 1.8% of their monthly income for water services. “When we announced the extension of the water shutoff moratorium through the end of this year, we committed to working toward a solution to permanently end water shutoffs for low-income residents,”...
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

Detroiters struggling to make it out of pandemic pain feel left behind as relief programs end

Patreice Massey died suddenly and in her sleep at home on Detroit’s east side in December 2020. She was 37 years old. The three children she left behind were then aged 3, 8 and 15. For the year and a half since, her children and widower, James Massey, have been navigating their grief — along with a complicated and unresponsive financial safety net they unexpectedly need.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Arsenic#Urban Construction#St Clair#The Detroit Land Bank#Nati
northernexpress.com

Ryba’s THC-infused Fudge

Harry Ryba always knew a smart business move when he saw one. In the middle of the Great Depression, he bet on selling inexpensive treats, opening his first confectionary in Detroit in 1936. He hired the mouthy but charismatic teen who hawked newspapers outside his shop; that kid would go on to be Ryba’s business partner and son-in-law. Together, they made Ryba’s fudge the official sweet of the Detroit Auto Show, and then in the ’60s, made it synonymous with Mackinac Island. Today, Ryba’s hasn’t quit seizing on smart opportunities; it recently teamed up with cannabis grower Classic Roots Farm to launch Ryba’s Roots, maker of THC-infused fudge, gummies, and more. The line’s Mackinac Island THC-infused fudge is rich and creamy as any Ryba fudge you know and gives off no skunky smell or flavor. Yet, within 45 minutes, it was clear this was not the Ryba fudge we’ve known. The high was as clean and delicious as Harry’s signature sweet. Learn more at Ryabasroots.com and find retailers at classicrootsfarm.com.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Gov. Rick Snyder Takes The 5th At Flint Water Trial

DETROIT (AP/CBS DETROIT) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday and declined to answer questions at a civil trial arising from lead contamination in Flint’s water in 2014-15. Snyder was called as a witness in federal court in Ann Arbor, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court in a separate case said criminal indictments against him and eight other people were invalid. Snyder’s appearance was already planned. Lawyers and the judge knew he would formally decline to answer questions while any criminal case was pending. “Your honor, based on the advice of counsel, I would exercise my Fifth Amendment rights,” Snyder...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

Stellantis to decommission engine line in Trenton, cut workforce

Jeep maker Stellantis NV on Thursday said it will decommission an engine line at its Trenton Engine Complex by the end of the year in a move to consolidate production that will result in workforce reductions. The announcement comes with a $24.7 million investment into the complex's south plant for...
TRENTON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Ray Washington Should Remain as Sheriff

Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington has been on the job for more than a year and stepped into the position after his predecessor’s untimely death to COVID-19. In his endorsement editorial board interview with Michigan Chronicle, Sheriff Washington discusses his readiness for the role following the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s death, his career experience, combating crime, addressing jail staffing issues, and bridging relations with the Black community and law enforcement.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit alternative July 4 event asks, ‘What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?’

If you aren’t in a celebratory mood this Fourth of July, we don’t blame you, especially if you’re a Black American. Instead of a barbecue with fireworks, a group of Detroiters is hosting an alternative event that centers around the African Diaspora and the revolutionary spirit of Frederick Douglass, called "What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?"
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy