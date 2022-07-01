BWI Airport Braces For Busy Travel Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is bracing for a busy Fourth of July weekend, according to airport staff.

Summer travel season is already in full swing and airport staff already anticipate a busy weekend. Air service and passenger traffic continue to grow, with new airlines and the return of some domestic and international routes, staff said.

On June 23, departing passenger traffic at BWI Marshall reached a new high point for travel since the start of the pandemic with 31,436 passengers departing the airport, according to airport staff.

The airport has sufficient parking capacity for the number of travelers expected over the holiday weekend, staff said.

It recently reopened its Express Parking lot to provide an additional 1,400 spaces for customers, according to airport staff.

Travelers may experience a delay between parking their vehicle and entering the airport due to a nationwide shortage of parking shuttle drivers, staff said.