Atlantic City, NJ

Sneak Peek At The Yard At Bally’s Atlantic City

By Kate Bilo
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6GDD_0gSWvKAu00

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re looking for some good eats and rocking beats, step out – or into – The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City .

“This is a place where you can listen to music, feel that ocean breeze, have a great bite to eat, have a drink. It’s a great meet-up spot. It’s a great place to be in the summer,” Michael Monty, Bally’s Atlantic City Vice President and General Manager, said.

The new indoor-outdoor, beer garden-style venue is officially open for the season.

“When you walk into our greenhouse, The Yard here, it’s something like you never witnessed before. I mean the roof retracts in here. You feel the summer in here,” Chef Edwin Neris said.

Born and raised in AC, Chef Edwin helped to create the gastropub-inspired menu.

“Our food is a little bit of everything, you can see we have the wings, we have the deconstructed ahi tuna,” Chef Edwin said.

You’ll find there are plenty of tasty twists on some classic bites, starting with “The Snack Attack.”

“Pretzels, shishito peppers, spring roll cheesesteaks, Wisconsin cheese curds, tomato soup, spicy ketchup, mustard, lemon aioli sauce to go with all that,” Chef Edwin said.

Or how about checking out this burger, “The Influencer.”

“This is what happens when we bring it out to the table: the server brings it out and then they do this…then we throw it with some Cheez-It crumbs, jalapenos, and we say ‘Welcome to The Yard!'” Chef Edwin said.

So what else is on tap? Many craft cocktails and local brews.

“Remember it’s a beer hall, so we’re going to have the beer,” Chef Edwin said.

Whether you want to just sit back and relax or get in the game.

“We got lawn games including cornhole,” Monty said.

This unique space is only one part of the many new and improved features debuting at Bally’s.

“This is a huge summer for Bally’s here in Atlantic City. We have just completed renovation of the 750 hotel rooms in the Bally’s Tower. We have a new carousel bar. A new hotel lobby. We have 250 new slot machines ready to go. We have something for the gaming customer, the non-gaming customer, the causal customer, somebody on vacation and everyone in the between,” Monty said.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

