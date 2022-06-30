ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

12 of the best free & cheap things to do in Seattle this July

By Curiocity Staff
curiocity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow July is here and that means it’s time to start planning ahead for one of the best months yet. That being said, having fun doesn’t have to cost a ton. So without further ado, here are 12 of the best free & cheap things to do in Seattle this...

curiocity.com

katzenworld.co.uk

The Cat Cafes of Seattle & Vancouver

The Pacific Northwest is best known for the great outdoors and rainy weather. Turns out, its what’s inside that matters because the three cat cafes of Seattle (2) and Vancouver (1) are nothing but bright and sunny. A 2.5 hour drive separates these world-class cities, and if you have...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Seattle weekly wrap-up: 29% of listings have been price reduced

We saw a huge 56% drop in new listings in Seattle, seeing just 195 new ones, as sellers take a break for the long weekend. Meanwhile, buyers put 230 homes under contract and the 30-year fixed rate is down to 5.50% (though a 30-year jumbo is “only” 4.75%).
SEATTLE, WA
Home, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Doe, a deer

Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
EDMONDS, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Eagles’ neighborhood perch

You might not think twice about seeing a Bald Eagle soaring overhead, or perched in a tree … but Jennifer was surprised to see these two hanging out on her neighbors’ roof in North Admiral, near 45th/Seattle, and sent the photo (thank you!). P.S. While eagles are no...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Bayside Cafe

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Fourth of July fireworks display returning to Seattle's Lake Union

SEATTLE — For the first time in three years, fireworks will return to Lake Union in Seattle for Seafair's Fourth of July event. "It's going to be covering the sky from 50 feet, up to 2,000 feet, pretty much it's going to be going off again," said David Fitzgibbon, the chief pyrotechnician with Oregon-based Western Display Fireworks, which is bringing the beloved Fourth of July tradition back to life. "We have straight-up shots and a bunch of angle shots.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

How Seven Stars Pepper Transformed Seattle’s Chinese Food Scene

After two decades of enticing Seattle diners to eat more spicy pickled cabbage, soul-warming hot pot, and ropy hand-shaved noodles, Seven Stars Pepper Szechuan Restaurant closed the doors for the last time in February. To those experienced with the bright buzz of Sichuan peppercorns, it broke ground in 2001 as one of the city’s first and best places to rekindle their love for it. For those less familiar with non-Cantonese Chinese food or Chinese food in general, the bright lights, friendly service, and mild options wooed them quickly, giving the rest of the long menu a chance to grow on them. And, alongside creating a city of Sichuan cuisine lovers, Seven Stars laid the groundwork for a Sichuan food scene in Seattle which now punches far above its weight.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

PNW Concert Guide: July 2022

Welcome to our monthly concert guide so you won't miss your favorite artist when they come into town! Obviously, we have to consolidate this list for the sake of time and space — but if there is an artist you think should be on it, please let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com!
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens an Alki Beach Restaurant

Washington-born chef Dan Mallahan, and his wife, Jackie Mallahan, who both have experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, are opening their first restaurant in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood later this summer. The restaurant, called Driftwood, will feature extremely local ingredients — including fish sourced with partnerships with the Quinalt and Makah tribes, according to a press release.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington 4th of July fireworks: where to watch and when

Fourth of July celebrations are back and in full force this year! And with so many cities celebrating, it’s your choice to decide where you and your family want to set up camp, throw down a big ‘ol blanket, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see the spectacular light show! Here’s a run down of where to see the fireworks on Independence Day.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Why Seattle Humane is seeing more and more pets at its shelter

Seattle Humane has noticed more and more pets coming into its shelter, and it wants people to know that it is not because people are starting to return to the office. It's because they don't have housing. While there are many reasons why a person would turn in their pets, Seattle Humane believes current financial hardships and housing insecurity is prompting a spike in drop offs.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Bird Lore: Cedar Waxwing

The Cedar Waxwing is an extremely social bird, found in small flocks to huge gatherings. The collective nouns for a flock of this species are “ear-full” and “museum.” While such specialized collective nouns enrich language, flock is probably the most common collective noun for most bird species.
EDMONDS, WA
westsideseattle.com

LETTER: This is not "pride overflowing" in Seattle

I sent the below email out yesterday to the City Council Members, the Mayor and Seattle Police Department. This is not “Pride Overflowing in Seattle” as you Alex stated in your last “Friends and Neighbors” email I just received from you. You stated below “I appreciate the Harrell Administration’s recent efforts to intensify outreach to occupants of illegally parked RVs, while also eventually enforcing parking laws. RV encampments have been prone to fire hazards and, in some cases, illicit activity.”
SEATTLE, WA
curiocity.com

Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world

Look it’s not unusual for Seattle to top the national charts for being pricey. These days we’re up there with other cities like New York and Los Angeles. But when it comes to global costs of living, Seattle has to pale in comparison, right? Wrong, Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world, let’s check it out.
SEATTLE, WA

