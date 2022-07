Stephen Lang's Colonel Quaritch is back in Avatar: The Way of Water as seen in a new image from the film. The image, released via Empire, sees Lang playing the same character he played in the original, record-breaking Avatar film from 2009 (which is set to return to theaters in September, just a few months before the sequel debuts). However, Quaritch is now in Na'vi form. As Lang tells the magazine, "He's bigger, he's bluer, he's pissed off. But there may possibly be an aspect of humility. When you take two Na'vi arrows in the chest, that's gonna have some kind of effect on you."

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO