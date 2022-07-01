ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Tyler doing 'amazingly well' after completing rehab

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Tyler is out of rehab after a stay of more than a month. He's doing "amazingly well," a source told TMZ on Friday, July 1. On May 24, Aerosmith announced that its frontman had checked into rehab. "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked...

CBS Boston

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler pays Marshfield police a visit

MARSHFIELD -  Steven Tyler appears to be doing well, weeks after Aerosmith announced he was entering a treatment program due to a relapse.The 74-year-old dropped by the police station in Marshfield, where he has lived, and posed for a photo behind Chief Phillip Tavares' desk."The circle of life … we all want to be pro athletes, pro athletes want to be movie stars, movie stars want to be Rock Stars and Rock Stars want to be cops….. well….."DREAM ON"……..Mr. Tyler….. that desk you're at is taken!" the department posted to Facebook.The Boston-band in May canceled its summer Las Vegas residency dates, saying that Tyler relapsed while managing pain from a foot surgery. Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park on Sept. 8.Earlier in the week, Island Creek Oysters shared a photo of Tyler visiting the farm in Duxbury."Love it when our friends visit us at work," Island Creek said. 
MARSHFIELD, MA
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES

