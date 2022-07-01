ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Cemar Trail Bridge opens in Marion

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governor's office now says those funds are not obligated or expended. The law allows anyone to purchase...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Biden to meet with state governors about abortion

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
rcreader.com

African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Artists add murals to Time Check neighborhood in Cedar Rapids

A crash in Dubuque killed three teenagers. Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market draws holiday weekend crowd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids held its fourth downtown farmers market of the year on Saturday. People came out and shopped the over 150 vendors from all across eastern Iowa, carrying different food and gift options. “I just like the sense of community that you get when you...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular set to delight viewers

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 5...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Campers head to enjoy the holiday weekends

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Iowa's first probable case of monkeypox. One person was sent to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus and a transit van in Black Hawk County on Saturday.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Balloon release held in Iowa in remembrance of three teens killed Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Dozens of people from the Dubuque community came out Saturday evening to pay their respects to three teens killed Friday morning in a car crash. The teens were students at Dubuque Senior High. A balloon release was organized by the cheerleaders of Senior High at Dalzell Field. Pictures of the tribute are above.
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Trappist Caskets: Iowa’s Oldest House

The historic log cabin sitting proudly on a hilltop at Dubuque’s Mathias Ham Historic Site has the distinction of being the city’s and Iowa’s oldest remaining house. Most historians agree the cabin originally located at Second and Locusts Streets near St. Raphael Cathedral was built by French Canadian fur trapper Louis Arriandeaux around 1827-28. Several stories center on the history of the cabin and its original owner.
DUBUQUE, IA
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids group protests Roe v. Wade decision

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of passionate and determined people gathered in Green Square Park in downtown Cedar Rapids to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I have two granddaughters, and I want them to live in a world where they can make their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Car vaults, rolls off Highway 151 due to "medical event," Linn County Sheriff says

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured when his car vaulted over a road between Springville and Anamosa. The crash happened just before 2 pm Saturday. The sheriff's office, along with Linn County Rescue, Jones County Sheriff deputies, and first responders from Anamosa responded to the crash on Highway 151 near Taylor Road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Drone used to find lost Buchanan County man

'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break. Updated: 30 minutes ago. President Joe Biden plans to meet with state governors at the White House...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Air show delights visitors in Dubuque

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 5...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County crash injures driver

People celebrating the 4th of July holiday will have to dig deeper into their wallets. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to campers who decided to stay local. A shooting in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon sent a juvenile male to the hospital. 'Show N' Shine' car show raises money for hospice.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

