Win Tickets to See Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naja

By 101.1 The WIZ
 2 days ago
Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to The Hello Tour with Mary J Blige featuring Ella Mai and Queen Naja on October 27 th at The Heritage Bank Center. For your chance to win just text the keyword “HELLO” to 24042 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply.

