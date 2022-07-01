UNC’s Brady Manek, Duke’s Mark Williams make Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Charlotte Hornets have announced their summer league roster and there are a few familiar faces on it.

Brady Manek, the fan-favorite who starred in his one year playing for Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels was given an invite to join the team after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Manek will look to make a splash and has a number of ways to attempt to stay with the Hornets organization.

While it is unlikely that Manek makes the 15-man roster, he could possibly earn a two-way contract with Hornets and Greensboro Swarm if he impresses the organization. Even if that fails to happen, Manek could still be signed outright by the Swarm and possibly work his way up to a role with the Hornets from there.

Also on the roster is Duke’s Mark Williams, the big man that the Hornets selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams is a lock to make the team’s 15-man roster and will likely have a strong chance to become the team’s starting center over fellow Duke alumnus Mason Plumlee.

The other notable member of the roster is LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo spent the entirety of last season with the Swarm receiving inconsistent playing time and will look to earn a bigger role in Greensboro next season.

The Roster

Number Player Position Height Weight Age College/Previous Team Years Pro 51 Ty-Shon Alexander Guard 6’3″ 195 lbs 23 Creighton 1 8 LiAngelo Ball Forward 6’5″ 230 lbs 23 Greensboro Swarm Rookie 17 Jalen Crutcher Guard 6’2″ 175 lbs 22 Dayton Rookie 30 LJ Figueroa Guard 6’6″ 200 lbs 24 Oregon Rookie 23 Kai Jones Forward/Center 6’10” 225 lbs 21 Texas 1 16 Scottie Lewis Guard 6’5″ 185 lbs 22 Florida 1 45 Brady Manek Forward 6’9″ 230 lbs 23 North Carolina Rookie 7 Bryce McGowens Guard/Forward 6’7″ 181 lbs 19 Nebraska Rookie 22 Cameron McGriff Forward 6’7″ 220 lbs 24 Oklahoma State 1 14 Justin Minaya Forward 6’7″ 220 lbs 23 Providence Rookie 4 Nick Richards Center 7’0″ 250 lbs 24 Kentucky 2 21 JT Thor Forward 6’9″ 205 lbs 19 Auburn 1 55 Isaiah Whaley Forward 6’9″ 225 lbs 24 Connecticut Rookie 5 Mark Williams Center 7’1″ 242 lbs 20 Duke Rookie Courtesy of Hornets PR

The Schedule

Date Opponent Time Channel Friday, July 8 vs. Indiana Pacers 6:00 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday, July 10 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m. NBATV Wednesday, July 13 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 5:00 p.m. ESPNU Thursday, July 14 vs. Chicago Bulls 6:00 p.m. ESPN2

