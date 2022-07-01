ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

UNC’s Brady Manek, Duke’s Mark Williams make Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ck1rE_0gSWgiYf00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Charlotte Hornets have announced their summer league roster and there are a few familiar faces on it.

Brady Manek, the fan-favorite who starred in his one year playing for Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels was given an invite to join the team after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Manek will look to make a splash and has a number of ways to attempt to stay with the Hornets organization.

Former Duke star Zion Williamson signs $231 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

While it is unlikely that Manek makes the 15-man roster, he could possibly earn a two-way contract with Hornets and Greensboro Swarm if he impresses the organization. Even if that fails to happen, Manek could still be signed outright by the Swarm and possibly work his way up to a role with the Hornets from there.

Also on the roster is Duke’s Mark Williams, the big man that the Hornets selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams is a lock to make the team’s 15-man roster and will likely have a strong chance to become the team’s starting center over fellow Duke alumnus Mason Plumlee.

The other notable member of the roster is LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo spent the entirety of last season with the Swarm receiving inconsistent playing time and will look to earn a bigger role in Greensboro next season.

The Roster

Number Player Position Height Weight Age College/Previous Team Years Pro
51 Ty-Shon Alexander Guard 6’3″ 195 lbs 23 Creighton 1
8 LiAngelo Ball Forward 6’5″ 230 lbs 23 Greensboro Swarm Rookie
17 Jalen Crutcher Guard 6’2″ 175 lbs 22 Dayton Rookie
30 LJ Figueroa Guard 6’6″ 200 lbs 24 Oregon Rookie
23 Kai Jones Forward/Center 6’10” 225 lbs 21 Texas 1
16 Scottie Lewis Guard 6’5″ 185 lbs 22 Florida 1
45 Brady Manek Forward 6’9″ 230 lbs 23 North Carolina Rookie
7 Bryce McGowens Guard/Forward 6’7″ 181 lbs 19 Nebraska Rookie
22 Cameron McGriff Forward 6’7″ 220 lbs 24 Oklahoma State 1
14 Justin Minaya Forward 6’7″ 220 lbs 23 Providence Rookie
4 Nick Richards Center 7’0″ 250 lbs 24 Kentucky 2
21 JT Thor Forward 6’9″ 205 lbs 19 Auburn 1
55 Isaiah Whaley Forward 6’9″ 225 lbs 24 Connecticut Rookie
5 Mark Williams Center 7’1″ 242 lbs 20 Duke Rookie
Courtesy of Hornets PR

The Schedule

Date Opponent Time Channel
Friday, July 8 vs. Indiana Pacers 6:00 p.m. ESPN2
Sunday, July 10 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m. NBATV
Wednesday, July 13 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 5:00 p.m. ESPNU
Thursday, July 14 vs. Chicago Bulls 6:00 p.m. ESPN2
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Durham, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Durham, NC
Basketball
FOX8 News

North Carolina doctor indicted for federal fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. attorney says a North Carolina doctor has been indicted in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal programs of more than $11 million. Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Sudipta Mazumder of Charlotte is charged with six […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Cameron Mcgriff
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off

CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery […]
CLINTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Unc#The Charlotte Hornets#The New Orleans Pelicans#Swarm
FOX8 News

Randolph County man found hiding in trunk, once again arrested on forcible rape charge, now also charged with indecent liberties

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is once again facing several rape charges, this time involving an alleged assault on a child, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a sex offense that occurred within county limits. After an investigation, warrants […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville on Friday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Assistant Chief James Nolette recounted the events of the shooting as follows: Police came to the 2300 block of Colgate Drive on a report of a number of men attempting to break into […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
Sports
Creighton University
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
On3.com

Charlotte Hornets officially sign Mark Williams, Bryce McGowens to contracts

The Charlotte Hornets officially added two players to their roster. Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens both signed their respective contracts, the team announced. Williams was the Hornets’ first-round pick, going No. 15 overall in the first round, and signed his rookie contract on Saturday. McGowens was Charlotte’s second-round pick and signed a two-way deal, meaning he’ll split time between Charlotte and the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G-League. NBA teams are allowed two two-way spots on their rosters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

UNC Scores Four-Star Edge Rusher Jaybron Harvey's Commitment

Four-star edge rusher Jaybron Harvey won't go far to play college ball. On Friday, he announced his commitment to North Carolina, a school less than 30 minutes from his home. The announcement comes following a June where Harvey, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Durham (N.C.) Southern High, officially visited Louisville, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy