Montana schools continue to test for lead in drinking water

HELENA, Mont. - Schools across the Treasure State are continuing to test for lead in drinking water and remediate any plumbing fixtures that show elevated levels of lead to help keep students and staff safe.

So far over 380 schools in Montana have already received their results and are in the process of fixing any issues.

The testing for lead is a requirement in Montana from the department of health and human services rules... It's also important as parents and employees expect a safe learning environment for students and staff.

We spoke with the office of public instruction on why this continual testing is important.

"The school is the heart of our communities... It is important, it's not just paper, pencil, testing that happens with our students... We want to make sure the building themselves are safe, not just for our students and our community members, but also for the great staff that serve our children," said Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen.

The cost of lead remediation in schools can vary greatly from a few hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands.

And one available source of funding is the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding.

Once remediation has happened, follow-up testing is done to make sure drinking water is clear of any lead.