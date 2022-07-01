ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD: Hornets' Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

By STEVE REED
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8EZt_0gSWcadh00
Hornets Bridges Basketball FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves up court during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the arrest and the charges were not immediately available. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) (Rusty Jones)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday.

The LAPD posted on Twitter that Bridges was arrested for "intimate partner violence with injury," a felony, on Wednesday following an incident two days earlier in West Los Angeles.

He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date. The LAPD said it does not release police reports on domestic violence arrests.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges' two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram Friday, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, has not returned phone calls to The Associated Press and it was unclear whether he has an attorney. Attempts to reach Johnson also were unsuccessful and AP could not locate an attorney of record for her.

The 24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent who is expected to command big money in the free agent market this summer following a breakout season.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth NBA season.

The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer earlier this week, allowing them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team. The team indicated earlier this week — prior to knowledge of Bridges' arrest — that it wanted to re-sign him.

The Hornets released a statement on Thursday, indicating they are looking into the incident. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said “we are in the process of gathering more information.”

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Suspects wanted in shooting death of Daniel Diaz-Rojas

Police in Denver are searching for the suspects and suspect vehicle wanted in a deadly shooting from last month. The shooting happened on Federal Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. on June 23. Daniel Diaz-Rojas was shot and killed when the suspects were driving Northbound on Federal Blvd in an older silver or light blue minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan. Police said the driver's side middle window of the minivan appeared to be covered with plastic and duct tape.  Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Man stabbed in Boston Common; witness films suspect on bike

BOSTON – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Boston Common Saturday afternoon during the busy holiday weekend. Boston Police said a man was stabbed just after 3 p.m. Witnesses told WBZ-TV they saw a group of people gathered near the Boylston MBTA Station when two men started fighting. "I glanced over again I saw the guy that walked over to his bike to leave, and I glanced over at the other guy, and I see red all over his arms," said witness Don Saarela. "So I knew this wasn't good." Saarela said he pulled out his phone to record one of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common

BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Mike Bass
Popculture

NBA Star Miles Bridges Arrested in Los Angeles

NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angels on Wednesday for felony domestic violence. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old, who previously played with the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself into a local jail for an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday. Law enforcement said a woman claimed she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. When police arrived, Bridges was gone and the woman needed medical attention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy