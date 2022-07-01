'Experience the vision of Leonardo da Vinci' with new Sangre de Cristo exhibit

"Da Vinci Machines and Robotics," a collection of over 60 machines and reconstructed art pieces designed by Italian artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, is being showcased at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., through Oct. 29.

Crafted by the Artisans of Florence and the Niccolai Group, the painted works and machinery featured in the exhibit were reconstructed from manuscripts and drawings lost for hundreds of years, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center Interim CEO Andy Sanchez said.

"In the late 1960s in Madrid, Spain, they were discovered at the Library of Madrid," he said. "The Artisans of Florence, this is a third-generation endeavor with this group that creates these models that are based on those original drawings by Da Vinci."

Painted works are featured on the second floor of the Helen T. White Galleries inside the arts center. On the third floor, the exhibit features precursors to the bicycle, helicopter, military tank, scuba suit and other machinery — all designed by Da Vinci centuries ahead of their time.

"Eureka! An Interactive History of Science for Children," a companion exhibit inside the Buell Children's Museum, features over 50 interactive art works inspired by Da Vinci, Ancient Greek engineer Archimedes and other historical figures from Ancient Rome to the Renaissance.

"Adults will have as much fun in the Buell as they will in the Helen Thatcher White Galleries because in both areas, you are actually able to work the machines," Sanchez said. "What makes this such a substantial show is not only the history going back to Da Vinci, but the fact that it's interactive."

Other exhibits currently being shown in the Helen T. White Galleries include "The Patient Art of Jack William Smith: The Modern Day Renaissance Man," "Mathias 'Mo' Valdez: Things and Stuff" and "Liz McCombs: Roots of Change."

Based out of the Museum of Leonardo da Vinci in Florence, Italy, the Artisans of Florence share their traveling art exhibitions with 100 different countries. The "Da Vinci Machines and Robotics" exhibit arrived in Pueblo on June 4, just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

"We are so grateful to our lead sponsor, the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation, for their support of our vision to bring these amazing exhibits to Southern Colorado," Sanchez said. "We invite everyone to experience the vision of Leonardo da Vinci."

Admission to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, including the Buell Children's Museum, is $10 for adults, $8 for children and $8 for military members. The arts center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com.