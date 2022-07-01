The Boston Celtics Just Made A Blockbuster Trade For A Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Prior to playing for the Pacers, Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

One of the biggest question marks for their team was that they lacked a true play-making point guard.

Marcus Smart is an elite defensive guard, but he is not an All-Star caliber offensive player.

Therefore, this move adds them a true point guard who can make them even better than they were last season.

Brogdon is also not a superstar, so he will not take too much away from stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, which likely means he won't mess with chemistry.

