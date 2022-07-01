ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics Just Made A Blockbuster Trade For A Star

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGEMa_0gSWZdJp00

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Prior to playing for the Pacers, Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

One of the biggest question marks for their team was that they lacked a true play-making point guard.

Marcus Smart is an elite defensive guard, but he is not an All-Star caliber offensive player.

Therefore, this move adds them a true point guard who can make them even better than they were last season.

Brogdon is also not a superstar, so he will not take too much away from stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, which likely means he won't mess with chemistry.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 49

postbrolee
1d ago

sure thing. my refrigerator has three doors and a drawer. I traded it in for one block buster deal. now I have two doors and three draws. big deal!

Reply(1)
15
wholeden
2d ago

A “made trade article” with no details about trade.

Reply(2)
28
Avery Williams
1d ago

Boston didn't lose cause the needed a point guard, they lost cause they couldn't hit shots

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Warriors Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Golden State

Believe it or not, we can already read your mind. Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors after they just won the NBA Finals? Have you lost your mind? We get it. The last time Durant was on Golden State, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him”, would he really return to the team again? Absolutely.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Espn#The Milwaukee Bucks
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy