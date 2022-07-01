ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After Getting Traded To The Jazz

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgswA_0gSWZcR600

Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz. Prior to playing for the Timberwolves, he played for the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal centered around All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Wojnarowski also reported the players in the deal.

One of them was veteran guard Patrick Beverley who sent out a tweet after learning that he had been dealt to Utah.

Beverley: "Always business. Wolves Thank You. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs"

This was his first season with the Timberwolves, and prior to that he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves went 46-36 and made the first-round of the playoffs where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 4

Anthony Ciggliano
1d ago

Wolves just got rid of the spark they so long need! Bev is that rare player you dont see in the NBA anymore. he can set the tone of a game just with has abitity to spark a 15 0 run coming out the second quarter. He will be missed. #GetBevBackNow!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#Espn#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

Look: Shareef O'Neal Scores First Bucket With The Lakers

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is already making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers got a first look at their younger players this Saturday afternoon at the start of the California Classic Summer League opener in San Francisco. Shareef turned a few heads in the opening minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy