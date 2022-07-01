Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After Getting Traded To The Jazz

Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz. Prior to playing for the Timberwolves, he played for the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal centered around All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Wojnarowski also reported the players in the deal.

One of them was veteran guard Patrick Beverley who sent out a tweet after learning that he had been dealt to Utah.

Beverley: "Always business. Wolves Thank You. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs"

This was his first season with the Timberwolves, and prior to that he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves went 46-36 and made the first-round of the playoffs where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Related stories on NBA basketball