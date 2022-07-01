Parson introduces a permanent income tax cut

Governor Mike Parson recently vetoed an income tax rebate for Missourians. But, he says, he has a plan that he thinks will work better: A permanent income tax cut.

Parson said the one-time income tax credit originally proposed wouldn't help everyone. Now, he's calling for a special session to work out details to drop from the current rate of 5.4%.

"I'd say for a base, we're probably gonna end up around 4.8, 4.7 [percent], somewhere in there," Parson said. "We're egonna look at the lower income tax brackets, we're gonna look at the deductions, and see where we can go then and what we can afford to do."

He estimates a couple making $32,000 a year would still pay no state income tax. He is intent on having the new rate in effect at the first of the year.

"We would like to see everyday people feel that in their paychecks in January," he said. "It's the fairest thing you can do for all of Missourians. And regardless of what other tax things are out there, this is one thing that we can put in place forever."

He adds that he wasn't against the idea of the tax rebate -- he just thought it didn't go far enough to help people.

"There's nothing wrong with what they were trying to do to get money back to the people of the state -- we basically fundamentally agree with that," he said. "We think this is a better plan and we think this is something forever."