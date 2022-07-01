Bruins Officially Name Jim Montgomery New Head Coach

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2022 free agency period in an interesting spot. On the one hand, the team is at the tail-end of their championship window and are dealing with a plethora of significant injuries to top-end talent heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, though, the team seems primed to make at least one last push at a Stanley Cup next season with Patrice Bergeron believed to be signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal and rumors of David Krejci’s return being at least a possibility.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO