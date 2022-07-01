ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Officially Name Jim Montgomery New Head Coach

The Boston Bruins have named Jim Montgomery as...

ClutchPoints

Jets closing in on bringing former coach, player back as head coach

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the last remaining teams in the NHL without a head coach. However, it looks like that is about to change. A team spokesperson has told The Canadian Press that Rick Bowness is “the person we’re focusing on as our next head coach.” The 67-year-old Bowness was most recently the […] The post Jets closing in on bringing former coach, player back as head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Boston

Four things to know about Jim Montgomery

Montgomery had a solid start in Dallas before personal issues briefly derailed his career. The Bruins will reportedly hire former Stars coach Jim Montgomery as head coach after firing Bruce Cassidy earlier this month. Montgomery will take the reins of a team that frequents the playoffs but exited in disappointing...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues hire Craig MacTavish as assistant coach

The Blues have made an addition to their coaching staff as the team announced that they’ve hired longtime NHL coach and executive Craig MacTavish as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff. GM Doug Armstrong released the following statement about the hire:. "Craig has spent 30 years in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Hiring of Montgomery Checks All the Boxes for Sweeney

Exactly three weeks to the day after Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney fired former coach Bruce Cassidy, it was announced that Sweeney had agreed to a multi-year extension to stay on as the Black and Gold’s GM. In what is expected to be a busy offseason, Sweeney made his first big move when it was announced Friday afternoon that Jim Montgomery was going to be the man behind the bench to replace Cassidy and become the franchise’s 29th head coach.
BOSTON, MA
WINNIPEG JETS HAVE FOUND THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Sunday that they've hired long-time coach Rick Bowness to be their new bench boss. "We're very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0," said Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. "Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, both in the NHL coaching ranks and as a player and coach in the city of Winnipeg. Rick is a fantastic hockey mind and an even better person and we're confident he will lead this team to new heights."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Could Find Value Signing Stastny

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2022 free agency period in an interesting spot. On the one hand, the team is at the tail-end of their championship window and are dealing with a plethora of significant injuries to top-end talent heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, though, the team seems primed to make at least one last push at a Stanley Cup next season with Patrice Bergeron believed to be signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal and rumors of David Krejci’s return being at least a possibility.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Why Jim Montgomery is the right hire

“Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure." Amid a tumultuous off-season, the Boston Bruins landed a home run hire following their coaching search. The summer of turmoil...
BOSTON, MA

