ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Odesa maintains some normalcy despite Russian aerial assault on southern Ukraine

By Peter Granitz
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Russia has increased its aerial assault on southern Ukraine recently. It's been firing missiles at areas outside of the Donbas, hitting food storage facilities in the city of Mykolaiv. And just hours ago, at least 21 people were killed and dozens were injured when Russian missiles struck a residential tower and...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Skull And Crossbones#Aerial Assault#Npr#Russians
DOPE Quick Reads

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
BBC

Russia dredges up landing ship hit by Ukraine missile fire

Russia says it has salvaged a large landing ship scuttled by its crew after a Ukrainian missile strike damaged it in the port of Berdyansk on 24 March. A Telegram post by a Russian-appointed official in southern Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, says Tochka-U ballistic missiles had targeted the Russian-held port. The...
MILITARY
The Week

The turning point

Every four years, pundits proclaim that "this is the most important election of our lifetimes." In 2016, we now know, it was actually true. The election of Donald Trump to the presidency was an asteroid strike that profoundly altered America's political and cultural landscape. Six years ago, Trump offered a devil's bargain to evangelical Christians: If they gave a thrice-married, biblically illiterate New York City libertine their vote, he'd deliver Supreme Court justices who'd overturn Roe and promote a conservative Christian agenda. Trump delivered, with help from Mitch McConnell and Democrats who stayed home in 2016 or voted for Jill Stein because of their distaste for Hillary Clinton. Trump appointed three Federalist Society-minted justices who, last week, gleefully erased Roe — triggering a war between the states over abortion whose consequences we can only dimly glimpse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Ukraine war: Ukraine and Russia both claim control over Lysychansk

Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk is at the centre of competing claims, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces saying they are in control. Ukraine says its forces are enduring intense Russian shelling there but insists the city has not been seized. However, Russian-backed separatists say they have successfully entered the...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy