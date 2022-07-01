ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The travel chaos to expect over the July Fourth weekend

By David Schaper
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

On your way out of town for the holiday weekend? Well, you probably already know you're not alone. Tens of millions of Americans are traveling, some for the first time since the pandemic began. And that means a lot of traffic, long lines at airports and flight delays. NPR's David Schaper...

www.ctpublic.org

Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
CBS News

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services. AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50...
International Business Times

Striking Paris Airport Worker Wants His Wages To Soar

Three times a week, Loris Foreman, a ground handling agent at Paris' main international airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, drives to his workplace, coffee in hand, before sunrise. After eight years in the job, he wonders if the money is worth it. On Friday, Foreman, who handles flights for major airlines...
Connecticut Public

Revenge travel is here. Not all tourist destinations are ready

We are here in Madrid - for work, of course - but it is clear that work isn't the only thing bringing people to Spain right now. The streets, the stores and cafes are filled. In fact, millions of people, tired of being stuck at home, are splurging on the trip of their dreams this summer. Adam Raney reports from Rome, Italy, on what's being called the summer of revenge travel.
SFGate

July 4th travelers face canceled flights, crowded airports and higher fares

Fourth of July travelers are expected to fly in the highest numbers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing a beleaguered transportation system already experiencing tens of thousands of cancellations and delays. As many as 12.3 million people are expected to pass through airport-security checkpoints from June 30 through...
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
