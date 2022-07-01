ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden discusses abortion options with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, other Democrats

By Basil John
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Friday, President Joe Biden told Democratic governors that he’s looking at every available option to protect abortion access, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade .

“A terrible and extreme decision in my view upending lives and impacting the health and safety of millions of American women,” the President said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) says states like hers are stepping up to help.

“Now just a handful of states are now going to have to take care of the healthcare of women from other states,” Hochul said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.) agrees Democrat-led states are vital to protecting women’s rights.

“We are in fact that brick wall against this horrific Supreme Court decision,” Lujan Grisham said.

But, the President warns that Republicans aren’t satisfied and will push for a nationwide ban on abortion if they regain control of Congress.

“Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” President Biden said.

But the president doesn’t have the votes to get that through the Senate.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) says this should remind Americans why they need to go out and vote.

“You have U.S. Senators, you have U.S. members of Congress who are not willing to codify that protection into federal law. It’s time to change up,” Cooper said.

Currently, abortions are legal in North Carolina.

North Carolina has had a law banning abortions after 20 weeks (with limited exceptions) that’s been on the books for decades, but courts have put it on hold, ruling that it was unconstitutional.

The overturning decision from June 24 also gives North Carolina lawmakers substantial power to pursue new restrictions on abortion. They have not said specifically what that legislation would look like but plan to pass bills next year.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) acknowledged that Gov. Roy Cooper (D) would veto any bills restricting abortions, and Republicans do not have the votes to override him.

For now, President Biden is looking at what federal options are available.

Ashley Robbins
2d ago

Biden should be doing everything he can to cut oil & gas on ! But he is attacking citizens again by trying to change rules and our Constitution!

Reply(1)
23
Ronit Maman
1d ago

Why is Biden doing this from the whole Supreme Court ruling was on letting the states decide. So now Biden who apparently doesn't care about inflation and taxes and immigration and the list goes on and on thinks that he's got too busy himself with what is now states rights whether you are pro choice or not

Reply
16
I am Versatile
1d ago

The illusions continue from the media and leaders.. For what's to come that is now here, the blind have become their prey. Hundreds of healthy athletes have fallen dead, that also got the shot. The 12.8 Trillion $$ gold find in Uganda that the media is not reporting, the silent steal attempt by leaders under way. This is Gods gift to his people, and not even their censoring will cover this up, nor will they prevail. Babylon has fallen, and many leaders have as well. Today the people of Pakistan have no full electricity service, no internet, no cell phone service and their Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef who is out on bail with charges of corruption, and his relationship with the U.S., and now doctor Fauci has covid. Wake up people, repent and prepare, Gods Shift is here. Revelations 18 👑 🙏 I'm a Vessel for the Lord. @iamversatileofficial @overlokedjustice

Reply
7
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Wisconsin GOP abruptly ends special session called by Democratic governor to repeal 19th century abortion law

The Wisconsin State Capitol building on December 24, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images. A special session demanded by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor was opened and immediately closed on Wednesday by the state’s Republican-led Legislature, which is refusing to repeal a 19th century abortion ban that remains on the books.
WISCONSIN STATE
