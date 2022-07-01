ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Insider Shares Shocking Deshaun Watson Theory

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns might have to live with the worst decision in recent NFL history. They signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal despite his ongoing legal battles due to alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. However, there’s a chance that he might not play the entire...

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals 3-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman News

FOX's longtime No. 1 NFL broadcasting team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews got broken up this offseason. Buck and Aikman are off to ESPN, while Andrews stayed put at Fox Sports. In an interview with SI.com's Jimmy Traina, Andrews revealed her three-word reaction to the phone call...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Big Family News

Patrick Mahomes is having a big offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback married his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, earlier this year. Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in Hawaii. That's not the only big family news of the offseason. Patrick and Brittany also announced that they are expecting their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott goes viral for ripped body during Miami workout

The Dallas Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations for 2022, and it sure looks like Dak Prescott is putting in the work to break their drought. Over the weekend, Prescott worked out with his Cowboys teammates in Florida. He posted a photo on social media alongside tight ends Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz, as well as wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott was apparently with them, though he went to the bathroom when the photo was taken.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Linked To Longtime NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys traded starting wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns early in the offseason, making fans nervous about the state of their receiving corps. But one star wide receiver could be the answer to their problems. The Cowboys have recently received strong odds to sign free agent...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

5-star OL Francis Mauigoa will set off some fireworks Monday

A top-ten prospect nationally will be setting off some fireworks of his own on Monday when he announces where he will attend college in January. Bradenton IMG Academy five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, the nation’s top tackle, will choose between Miami, Tennessee, Alabama, USC, Florida, and Hawaii live on CBSSports HQ at 3:00 p.m. ET.
BRADENTON, FL
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Girlfriend Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Dak Prescott and some of his Dallas Cowboys teammates recently spent some time in Miami, Florida, getting in a workout together. The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently enjoyed a trip of her own. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Cowboys star, enjoyed some time out in California.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson is Very Overrated

The NFL off-season is truly one of the greatest wonders of the world. So many things can happen in just a few months time. Players come and go, and teams can change from a playoff pretender, into a playoff contender. With Russell Wilson being shipped off to Denver, the biggest question we have left to answer is:
DENVER, CO
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers’ No.1 wide receiver spot

The Green Bay Packers have had a memorable offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. After the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiving corps has the most new faces of any position group on the team. This is highlighted by the signing of Sammy Watkins and drafting of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Reveals Notable Prediction: NFL World Reacts

Brett Favre has revealed a notable prediction for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Green Bay Packers star quarterback is expecting a dropoff for Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Adams, of course, was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas earlier this offseason. It's not a crazy prediction, of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jordan Love Named as Player the Green Bay Packers Must Trade Before 2022 Season

Jordan Love has been far from a fan favorite ever since the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft him 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. It should be noted that Aaron Rodgers, too, was the subject of much disdain from many so-called Packers fans when he was drafted as the heir-apparent to Brett Favre in 2005. It is no secret that that was the reason Love was drafted: to replace Rodgers. Since that fateful draft, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP Award twice. Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert captured the hearts of thousands of fans, many of whom called for the Packers to keep him instead of Love. However, Benkert was given his release and Love enters 2022 the same way he entered 2021: as the Packers’ backup quarterback with no clear future.
GREEN BAY, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA

