ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Employee shot, critically wounded by robbers at jewelry store in Oak Lawn

By Sabrina Franza
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZv7l_0gSWS5Gb00

Jewelry store worker shot, critically wounded during Oak Lawn heist 02:27

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- An employee was shot twice in the robbery of a jewelry store in Oak Lawn Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Oak Lawn police were called for the robbery at Reichman Jewelers, at 4439 W. 95th St.

Police said three masked men went into the store and drew their guns. The perps pushed through the gems and the diamonds – forcing their way from the front to the back of the store. They left a trail of broken glass and blood behind.

A security guard stood upfront – intended to be a deterrent to crime, but not this time. The three offenders took him on – strapped with weapons – and they disarmed him. Afterward, the robbers began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry, police said.

A store employee came out from the rear of the store and confronted the robbers, who shot him twice, police said.

The robbers continued through the store – a family-owned jewelry business and an institution on 95th Street in Oak Lawn that has been in operation since 1908.

Oak Lawn police would not provide any information on what was stolen. They also did not have any new details late Friday on the condition of the security guard or the employee who was shot.

Some neighbors told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza the jewelry store has been robbed before – and the security guard was brought on after the earlier robberies. The neighbors said none of the previous robberies were as bad as the one on Friday.

One of the robbers was wearing a dark hoodie, another a white T-shirt, police said. A clothing description for the third robber was not available.

The robbers fled west down an alley in a silver sedan, of which police captured a surveillance image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ikPf_0gSWS5Gb00
Oak Lawn Police

We tried getting closer to the crime scene look for video ourselves, but police near the scene pushed us back.

Later, we checked to find all the neighboring offices were closed. Reichman Jewelers itself was also closed – with a sign reading that it would be closed "indefinitely, until further notice."

The store employee was shot in the chest and wrist and was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition. Advocate Christ Medical Center is right across the street from the jewelry store, but it is not clear if the employee was taken there.

Oak Lawn police are asking homeowners to check their video surveillance systems for anything captured between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. They are looking for information about the getaway car, which is believed to be a silver 2014-2017 Chrysler 200.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Lawn police at (708) 907-4051, or text tips to (708) 613-8477.

Comments / 9

wolfie
4d ago

And you wonder why they are profiled? Because they are the offenders all day everyday

Reply(1)
8
Remain Calm
4d ago

If caught, auntie Kimmy will put them in time out for the whole weekend !

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of the suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.A mailbox listed in the name of her business is now under a police seal. Video shows a confrontation between the suspect's mother and police on the 1500 block of McDaniels Avenue in Highland Park, as SWAT teams were searching for her son in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.She could be seen shouting and gesturing at officers, appearing...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Teens shot while stopped at red light in Austin

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were at a red light around 4 a.m. when a red vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
WGN News

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Oak#Robbers#Guns#Violent Crime#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Both parents of toddler found by strangers were killed in Highland Park mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Both parents of a 2-year-old child were killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park.Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people were killed during the mass shooting. Their son, Aiden, was separated from his parents during the chaos.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to a couple who took Aiden in during the chaos of the shooting. Dana and Greg Ring found the child with a stranger.The couple said the stranger was in shock."She was physically shaking, her whole body," said Dana Ring. "Which told us that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Survivors recall chaos during Highland Park mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Survivors of Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland park are trying to find a way to cope with the trauma of what they witnessed.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spent Tuesday speaking with people who ran for their lives, hid in vacant storefronts and took cover in apartment doorways.The Crane family showed CBS their camera roll from Monday morning, which was full of happy photos and smiles.Candice Crane took her 6-year-old to use the bathroom. Meanwhile, her husband Aaron took a video as he enjoyed the parade alongside their 1-year-old. At the very...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park synagogue staff remember seeing July 4 mass shooting suspect there in April

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a picture of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect becomes more in focus, there are images of Bobby Crimo III entering a synagogue.CBS 2' Charlie de Mar spoke to a security guard who saw the suspect.The Central Avenue Synagogue is just down the street from where this shooting happened. At the end of April, leaders said he  hehe walked in during Saturday morning services sat down with a backpack, dressed in all black leather and wearing gloves and quickly getting the attention of the security team."The thought did cross my mind that maybe he is just casing...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect got FOID card despite previous encounters with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park threatened to "kill everyone" with knives and swords in 2019, which raises the question of how Bobby Crimo was able to obtain a FOID card in 2020. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into that part of the investigation.The suspect was armed with two high-powered rifles that day, authorities said; one that was recovered at the scene, and a second that was discovered in his mother's borrowed car that he was driving when he was arrested. Police also recovered at least three other firearms in...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said. Police responded to the 3200-block of South Pulaski Road at about 3:35 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo, III, person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting, now in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

10-year-old boy shot through bedroom wall in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was shot three times through the wall of his bedroom Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The boy was inside his bedroom around 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue when he suddenly felt pain, according to police. The boy alerted a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after 6 killed, dozens wounded in mass shooting at Highland Park July 4th parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs. On Tuesday morning, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are expected to be filed some point today. Jogmen said police in North Chicago spotted Crimo's vehicle near Buckley...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy